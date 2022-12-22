Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
South Platte schools host impromptu graduation ceremony for first-year teacher
BIG SPRINGS - When Chadron State College was forced to cancel their winter commencement on Dec. 16, South Platte Public Schools responded to honor their first-year Spanish teacher. Katherine Sylvester was traveling from her home in Ogallala to Chadron when she found out the graduation ceremony in the Dawes County...
klkntv.com
Extreme cold breaking sprinkler lines across Nebraska, causing extensive damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Extreme weather is causing all kinds of problems for first responders across Nebraska. The Sidney Fire Department says it’s been especially busy over the last week. We’re told frigid temps are likely to blame for activating four sprinkler systems in three straight days.
1011now.com
NSP Trooper walks back to cruiser after helping motorist
NSP Trooper's dashcam shows blizzard conditions south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night. View of blizzard conditions south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night from a Nebraska State Patrol trooper's cruiser dashcam. Blowing snow overnight in Lincoln. Updated: 15 hours ago. Video of blowing snow overnight in Lincoln. Road conditions in Lincoln - 6:45am...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County Highway Superintendent urges people to not use side roads when major roads are closed
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Road closures are common this time of the year. One local official is stressing the importance of avoiding traveling on side streets and backroads when other roads may be closed. Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz is stressing the importance of avoiding traveling on non-primary...
Here's the coldest wind chill temperature recorded so far in the Colorado cold snap
According to the National Weather Service, the coldest wind chill reading that was observed so far this morning was measured in Sedgwick County – negative 54 degrees near the tiny town of Ovid. This 300-person town is located in the northeast corner of the state. The measurement was taken at 8:18 AM.
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health provider recognized for commitment to rural behavior healthcare
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health’s psychiatry chief medical officer Dr. Narayana Koduri, is the recipient of the 2022 Ambassador Award from the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska, according to a press release from Great Plains Health. The award pays tribute to professionals who make an...
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health recognized for providing antibody treatment during height of pandemic
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s Great Plains Health is the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Service Award from the Nebraska Infection Control Network for helping to provide antibody treatments to vulnerable patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than bringing elderly COVID-19 patients into the...
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 8 - Dec. 21
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health completes report on community’s healthcare needs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health has completed Community Health Needs Assessment, a report following an examination of the community’s healthcare use, practices and needs. The CHNA report includes health-related information from a variety of local and other sources and identifies health needs in the community, according to a press release from Great Plains Health.
News Channel Nebraska
Florida woman dies at Sidney hotel
Authorities are investigating the death of a Florida woman at the Best Western Motel this morning, December 14. At 6:45 a.m. today, December 14, the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office received a report of a person dead at the Best Western Motel in Sidney. The decease has been identified as 55-year-old Tammy Folden of Sommerfield, Fla. Time of death is estimated at 2:04 a.m. Next of kin has been notified.
Kearney Hub
Sidney man indicted in federal court for drug charges in Buffalo County
KEARNEY – A Sidney man has been federally indicted after being arrested in Buffalo County for possession of suspected methamphetamine. Isidro Alvarado, 34, of Sidney has been charged in United States District Court with conspiracy to distribute/possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams of meth, distribution of a mixture of substance containing meth, use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth with two prior serious drug felonies.
