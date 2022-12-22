ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthur County, NE

1011now.com

NSP Trooper walks back to cruiser after helping motorist

NSP Trooper's dashcam shows blizzard conditions south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night. View of blizzard conditions south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night from a Nebraska State Patrol trooper's cruiser dashcam. Blowing snow overnight in Lincoln. Updated: 15 hours ago. Video of blowing snow overnight in Lincoln. Road conditions in Lincoln - 6:45am...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
knopnews2.com

Great Plains Health recognized for providing antibody treatment during height of pandemic

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s Great Plains Health is the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Service Award from the Nebraska Infection Control Network for helping to provide antibody treatments to vulnerable patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than bringing elderly COVID-19 patients into the...
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Dec. 8 - Dec. 21

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Great Plains Health completes report on community’s healthcare needs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health has completed Community Health Needs Assessment, a report following an examination of the community’s healthcare use, practices and needs. The CHNA report includes health-related information from a variety of local and other sources and identifies health needs in the community, according to a press release from Great Plains Health.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Florida woman dies at Sidney hotel

Authorities are investigating the death of a Florida woman at the Best Western Motel this morning, December 14. At 6:45 a.m. today, December 14, the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office received a report of a person dead at the Best Western Motel in Sidney. The decease has been identified as 55-year-old Tammy Folden of Sommerfield, Fla. Time of death is estimated at 2:04 a.m. Next of kin has been notified.
SIDNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Sidney man indicted in federal court for drug charges in Buffalo County

KEARNEY – A Sidney man has been federally indicted after being arrested in Buffalo County for possession of suspected methamphetamine. Isidro Alvarado, 34, of Sidney has been charged in United States District Court with conspiracy to distribute/possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams of meth, distribution of a mixture of substance containing meth, use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth with two prior serious drug felonies.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE

