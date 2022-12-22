Read full article on original website
WNYT
Victims recovering after Troy stabbing
Two were stabbed in Troy on Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. at 8th and Hoosick streets, say police. The victims were taken to Albany Medical Center – including one man stabbed in the abdomen. The second victim has less severe injuries. Both victims are expected to survive.
WNYT
Saratoga County MMA studio owner admits to attempted rape
The owner of a mixed martial arts studio in Saratoga County pleaded guilty to attempted rape. Jonathan Aronson, 51, was accused of raping an 11-year-old girl on New Year’s Day in the town of Greenfield. The sheriff’s office said Aronson gave the girl alcohol and marijuana before assaulting her....
WNYT
Suspect arraigned in deadly Albany shooting
The man accused in a deadly October Albany shooting was arraigned in Albany County Court on Wednesday. Laquan Fallen, 24, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. Lewis was found near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.
WNYT
Hudson Falls bank robbery suspect appears in court
The man accused of robbing a bank in Hudson Falls had his first court appearance. Harry Franklin, 54, was at a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. He is accused of robbing TD Bank on Main Street, last week. Franklin is a four-time...
WNYT
Cohoes city councilman accused of forcible touching
A Cohoes city councilman is facing forcible touching charges. Donald Russell pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance last Thursday, say police. He has been ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim, says the Albany County D.A.’s Office. Russell represents the Second Ward in...
WNYT
Ambulance crash on Northway in Colonie under investigation
An ambulance crashed on the Northway in Colonie Monday, say police. The crash happened on I-87 south, with a patient and EMS worker in the back. The driver suffered a medical event, police think, and lost control of the ambulance, The ambulance crossed the median and hit a guardrail, but no other cars were struck.
WNYT
Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash
A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
WNYT
Pizza shop owner, clergy discuss ways to stop Albany violence
ALBANY – Violence in Albany continues to have some business owners concerned. That includes Frank Scavio, the owner of Paesan’s Pizza. He met with faith leaders on Tuesday to discuss how to stop violence in the city. Scavio told NewsChannel 13 last October he was considering closing his...
WNYT
Car crashes into Niskayuna Spectrum store
A car crashed into the Spectrum store in Mohawk Commons on Wednesday morning, say Niskayuna police. It happened just before 10 a.m. The store is now temporarily closed and boarded up, with customers directed to other locations. You may recall something similar happened at an AT&T store in that same...
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
WNYT
Tree service worker dies in Wilton after 30-foot fall
A tree service worker in Wilton has died after falling on the job. It happened on Mt. McGregor Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday, say investigators. The man, 57, who is from the town of Providence, fell about 30 feet to the ground while working on the tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SP: Dunkin Donuts employee arrested for stealing funds
State police arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19 of Fort Edward on December 21. Azan was allegedly involved in stealing money from the Dunkin' Donuts she worked at.
WNYT
Road back open after fire destroys Hudson Falls home
Firefighters in Hudson Falls battled a fire in the bitter cold in on Monday. No one was injured, but the two-family home was destroyed. The call came just after 10:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at the home at 29 Delaware Avenue. Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury, and Queensbury firefighters...
WNYT
Midwife program ending at CHP in Great Barrington
Community Health Programs in Great Barrington is ending its nurse midwife service through Barrington OBGYN and Fairview Hospital, reports NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. CHP says that they are ending their service because the number of deliveries at Fairview was low and that more women require...
Cohoes Police arrest six individuals in drug bust
Six individuals were arrested in a drug bust at 43 Olmstead Street on Thursday evening.
WNYT
Christmas fire damages Pittsfield home
A Christmas evening fire in Pittsfield has left a family of five without a home. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on East Mill Street. Crews on the scene say they saw fire venting from the windows of the building. The fire was contained to the kitchen but other parts...
WNYT
Former McDonald’s now grocery store for underserved Albany community
The South End Grocery Store had its grand opening in Albany on Tuesday morning. The ribbon cutting comes one year after the South End Grocery Coalition bought the property at 106 South Pearl Street, which used to be a McDonald’s. The South End Grocery Coalition is made up of...
WNYT
Saratoga spa celebrates six years serving customers in all seasons
Spa season is not just in the summer in Saratoga Springs. Kelley Trembley and her staff at The Saratoga Day Spa have been providing a wide range of services for six years. The services range from advanced facials to couple’s massages to holistic health services – all to meet each client’s individual needs.
WNYT
Capital Region doctors seeing rise in patients due to tripledemic
Doctors in the Capital Region are seeing a rise in patients due to the tripledemic. Dr. James Saperstone with Community Care Physicians in Guilderland said there have been several years where the flu virus was dormant because people were masking. Now that people are no longer masking, they are seeing more people get sick.
WNYT
Used bookstore helps support Saratoga Springs Public Library
Many of us are finding ways to go green and do our part to recycle. A local non-profit in Saratoga Springs is doing its part to reuse books. The Friends Books Shop in the Saratoga Springs Public Library is a used bookstore managed by the Friends of the Library. It not only offers residents a chance to rehome a once loved book, it also benefits the library.
