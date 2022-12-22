Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
ABC Columbia Forecast: winter weather
A blast of arctic air has arrived, with temperatures falling dangerously low.
abccolumbia.com
Battling the bitter cold in the Midlands: Safety tips, shelters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
abccolumbia.com
Number of power outages slowly drop statewide
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Due to the high winds, parts of the state experienced power outages. At one point Friday nearly sixty thousand outages were reported. As of 10:15 Friday night the number is down to seven thousand households without power. If you are dealing with a power outage...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia holiday sanitation schedule
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has released the holiday sanitation schedule. Solid waste collections will not be working on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2. For these weeks, Monday routes will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday routes will be moved to Wednesday. City residents are...
abccolumbia.com
Track Santa on his way to the Midlands
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can track Santa as he makes his way to the Midlands. noradsanta.org has your holiday countdown, complete with games, music and more. This is a holiday tradition that was started back in 19-55 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire offers winter weather safety tips : use caution when heating homes
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –With the bitter cold temperatures sweeping across the Midlands, the Columbia Richland Fire Department is asking everyone to use caution when heating your homes. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires and the third leading cause...
abccolumbia.com
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
abccolumbia.com
Transitions Homeless Center open during cold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
abccolumbia.com
Merry Christmas from ABC Columbia
ABC Columbia wishes you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday. Join us at 10am for Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Stay tuned for a day of NBA Basketball on ABC beginning at Noon ET.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Abstain from drinking and driving this holiday weekend
A few tips can be followed to have a safe, enjoyable holiday season:. Have a designated driver, who won’t drink, or use a ride share service or other transportation provider. Remember the risks increase with that first sip. Stay alert. Avoid texting and other distractions while behind the wheel...
abccolumbia.com
Christmas gift return tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Getting and giving gifts is a big part of the holiday season for many and so is returning them. In fact, almost 20% of merchandise sold during the holiday season is expected to be returned. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has some advice about the best way to handle...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia City Council passes funding for Meeting Street Corridor improvements
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City Council of West Columbia voted to allocate $3.5 million from the $8.9 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund improvements towards the Meeting Street Corridor. The unanimous vote was based on the Council’s goals and priorities plan, and redevelopment and neighborhood...
Comments / 0