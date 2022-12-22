Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
As Eagles' Miles Sanders regrets costly fumble, why did A.J. Brown say 'that's not a loss'?
ARLINGTON, Texas − The ball popped loose, and Miles Sanders could hear the roar of the crowd as he dived after it, knowing the fans' euphoria meant that he had turned the ball over at the absolute worst time. So Sanders lay face down on the AT&T Stadium turf, pounding his fist, with...
Jay Glazer gives an update on Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Jets' Mike White's return | FOX NFL Sunday
Fox's Jay Glazer gives an update when we could see Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and New York Jets' Mike White back on the field. He also talks about what the Jets could do with quarterback Zach Wilson moving forward.
Tua throws 3 INT in Dolphins 30-24 loss to Packers | THE CARTON SHOW
The Green Bay Packers keep their playoff hopes alive after defeating the Miami Dolphins, 26-20. Aaron Rodgers performed well, but the question of the day: What's going on with Tua Tagovailoa? The quarterback started the game well, but threw 3 back-to-back interceptions, allowing the Packers to stay in the game. Craig Carton lays out why this has to be concerning for Dolphins fans.
Deion Sanders Dumbest Purchase: 'I was just ignorant' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders reveals to Shannon Sharpe his dumbest purchase upon entering the NFL. Without hesitation Deion says: “I bought a BMW M3. I didn’t know how to drive a stick and bought a stick. I was just ignorant. I got in the car and was like: ’What’s this?’” Deion also goes onto share that he's happy he is able to laugh about the situation now and give advice to the younger generation.
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
Star player absolutely blasts field conditions
The Detroit Lions suffered a 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. But after the game, one of the primary conversations wasn’t even about the game itself, but the absolutely brutal field conditions at Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium. Following the game, Detriot Lions star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson had plenty to Read more... The post Star player absolutely blasts field conditions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers' season once looked hopeless, but they're right back in playoff hunt
Coming out of the holiday always feels like a bit of a foggy daze, after all that food consumed, all that anticipation now passed, and — bah, humbug — all that money spent. The NFL and its festive slate didn't help much with the mental clarity, either, given that here we are with the postseason approaching and something we never saw coming right in front of us.
Ex-Clemson QB Uiagalelei says he's transferring to Oregon St
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson's starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining. “Next stop ... Corvallis,” he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing...
Zach Wilson booed by Jets fans, benched during third quarter in loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was booed multiple times and had 92 passing yards and an interception before he was benched for backup quarterback Chris Streveler. Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh said after the game that it was not a benching as much as the Jets looking for a spark on offense. Skip Bayless discusses what the Jets should do with Wilson moving forward.
'We bent a little bit, but we never broke' - Roquan Smith on the Ravens' defense being able to hold the Falcons to only field goals
Shannon Spake talks with Roquan Smith following the Baltimore Ravens' 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Smith talks on the Ravens' relentlessness on defense.
NFL Christmas Day highlights: Dolphins, Packers battling on FOX
Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!. Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
CHEEZ-IT Bowl Preview: Does Oklahoma stand a chance against No. 13 Florida State? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt previews the CHEEZ-IT Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles. Joel wonders if Oklahoma will be able to avoid its first losing season since 1998 and if Florida State’s defense will step up and make that happen.
Brady's Bucs keep playoff hopes alive, but Carolina looms | THE CARTON SHOW
If there's one thing you should never do, it's count Tom Brady out, and the veteran quarterback proved that with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Arizona Cardinals. Craig Carton talks the highlights of the matchup, and decides whether the Bucs could be a legitimate threat in the playoffs with Brady at the helm, or if the Carolina Panthers are enough of a threat themselves to steal the division from the Bucs after their win over the Detroit Lions.
Deion Sanders on making $250K from Yankees at Florida State | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Deion Sanders to detail how he knew his worth coming out college. Deion reveals he made $250k going into his junior year at Florida State from the New York Yankees. Deion says: "Going into my Jr. year I signed a Yankees contract, it was like the first NIL. I could stunt like no-other, you couldn’t challenge me. I had a crib on the golf course and my dorm. I was living.”
How much pressure is on Tua Tagovailoa vs. Packers in Week 16? | SPEAK
The Miami Dolphins will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. The Packers have won back-to-back games and are in the playoff picture, while the Dolphins are currently the seventh seed in the AFC. However, Miami has lost three straight games, but according to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the they are (-3.5) favorites. Joy Taylor discusses how much pressure is on Tua Tagovailoa in Week 16.
Raiders, Bears & Browns headline Nick's Picks entering Week 16 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright unveils the latest of edition of Nick’s Picks after a flawless Week 15. Nick picks the Chicago Bears to cover vs. Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders to cover vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns to cover vs. New Orleans Saints in Week 16.
Deion Sanders explains why MLB was harder than the NFL | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Deion Sanders which sport was the hardest play between baseball, football, track and field and basketball. Without hesitation Deion says: “Easiest sport is football, hardest is baseball. Any sport you can fail 7 out of 10 times and be considered great is a hard sport.”
Bam Adebayo's Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game
Bam Adebayo is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.
Robert Smith and Chris Myers break down Panthers record rushing performance in victory over Lions
Robert Smith and Chris Myers broke down the record rushing performance from the Carolina Panthers in victory over the Detroit Lions. D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard led the rushing attack that amassed 320 yards and three TD.
