Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: South American Female Swimmer of the Year – Jhennifer Conceicao
Jhennifer Conceicao's year was highlighted by her record-breaking performances in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke races. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 SOUTH AMERICAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: JHENNIFER CONCEICAO, BRAZIL. Jhennifer Conceicao of Brazil is this year’s...
swimswam.com
Selmeci, Gyurta, Becsey, and Halmay Named to Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame
Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay were recently named the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame. Archive photo via G. Scala/Deepbluemedia. Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay became the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame after...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Emma McKeon Records First Sub-54 Fly Split On Aussie Relay
McKeon's relay split was the fastest in history by nearly four-tenths of a second. Archive photo via World Aquatics. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim...
swimswam.com
Men’s 50 Freestyle vs 100-Meter Dash: Breaking Magical Barriers
During the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Brazilian superstar veteran Bruno Fratus set the 100th 21-point 50 freestyle of his career. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Fall edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. During the 2022 World...
swimswam.com
Chad le Clos 2.0 Moving Forward: “The Dream is to be Olympic Champion Again”
Le Clos is not only predicting podium finishes in the world champs to come but PBs at the Paris Olympic Games as well. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with new SCM world champ in the 100 and 200 fly, Chad le Clos. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist talks us through his last 2.5 years, from Energy Standard dissolving because of COVID through being a nomad and training wherever he could to finally landing in Germany with Dirk Lange. Le Clos emphasizes how much of a difference it has made in having a steady training base. He also alludes to difficulties outside of the pool setting him back in early 2021 and affecting his performances through the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
swimswam.com
Daniel Wiffen on First Irishman to Own European Record, Skipping SC Worlds, Swim Vlog
Wiffen talks us through racing at the Scottish/Irish Championships, winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games, and training at the University of Loughborough Current photo via Swim Ireland. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey,...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: Heilman’s 100 Fly Edges McIntosh’s 500 Free For Top Winter Junior Swim
15-year-old Heilman's time of 44.67 in the 100 fly not only broke the NAG record for 15-16 boys, but also went under the 17-18 mark. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can...
swimswam.com
Two-Time Olympian Alex Di Giorgio Finishes 4th on Italian Dancing With the Stars
The 32-year-old Di Giorgio represented Italy at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. He made history as part of the show's first-ever out gay couple. Italian Olympic swimmer Alex di Giorgio finished 4th in the 2022 season of Ballando con le Stelle, the Italian version of the Dancing With the Stars/Strictly Come Dancing franchise.
swimswam.com
Kate Douglass Gave Her 4×100 Medley Relay Gold Medal To A Volunteer Worker At SC Worlds
Following the medal ceremony for the women’s 4×100 medley relay on the last day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, where the American women won gold in world record fashion, relay anchor Kate Douglass decided to give away her gold medal to an age group swimmer that was volunteering at the meet.
swimswam.com
Silvia di PIetro Breaks Italian Record After Returning Home from SC Worlds
Silvia di Pietro caught a bad flu in Australia, but that didn't keep her from returning home to break an Italian Record in the 50 free just before Christmas. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli Deepbluemedia. 2022 Coppa Brema Trophy. December 23, 2022. Various sites around Italy. Short Course Meters (25m)
swimswam.com
Roditi Hacks 7 Seconds Off Israeli SCM 800 Free National Record
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, but not before more records fell at the Wingate Institute. Competing in the men’s 800m free, Matan Roditi fired off a new lifetime best of 7:49.29 to top the podium. The 24-year-old Olympian’s result established a new national record, crushing the previous Israeli standard of 7:56.61 Guy Moskovich put on the books in 2015.
swimswam.com
Caeleb Dressel Can Hold His Breath for Five Minutes, Six Seconds (In Bed)
“It’s usually in my bed, before falling asleep I’ve done it,” Dressel said of his record for holding his breath. “My record in bed: 5 minutes, 6 seconds.” Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A rare Caeleb Dressel sighting produced a couple fun soundbites in...
Comments / 0