flkeysnews.com

Florida COVID weekly update: Miami-Dade County returns to high transmission risk level

The average number of cases and deaths per day increased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Dec. 22, the state has added an average of 3,227 cases and 32 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 2,851 cases and 27 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Florida Is Still Cloudy And Chilly Today

Yesterday was cold…and it turns out we broke some records!. It was the coldest Christmas on record in terms of high temperatures at our climate sites. The Last time we had high temps this cold was in 2010 in Miami, Naples and Ft. Lauderdale and 1989 in Palm Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In Florida: Free Guide 2022

If you live in Florida and run a business, you may need to have an active business license or permit. The state has requirements for certain types of business activities to have such permits, though the process to go about applying for the license and ensuring that you’ve done all the necessary paperwork and steps can be challenging.
FLORIDA STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts

People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

Florida unveils two new available license plates

License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Saving your plants during this cold snap

ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

Driver arrested in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A Naples woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on December 9. 30-year-old Giselle Guzman was driving north on 41st Street SW. The bicyclist, identified as a 45-year-old man from Naples, was traveling north on 41st Street SW ahead of Guzman.
NAPLES, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses

If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
FLORIDA STATE

