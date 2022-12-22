Read full article on original website
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: Miami-Dade County returns to high transmission risk level
The average number of cases and deaths per day increased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Dec. 22, the state has added an average of 3,227 cases and 32 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 2,851 cases and 27 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
This Small Florida Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Florida, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Sunshine State?
southfloridareporter.com
Florida Is Still Cloudy And Chilly Today
Yesterday was cold…and it turns out we broke some records!. It was the coldest Christmas on record in terms of high temperatures at our climate sites. The Last time we had high temps this cold was in 2010 in Miami, Naples and Ft. Lauderdale and 1989 in Palm Beach.
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In Florida: Free Guide 2022
If you live in Florida and run a business, you may need to have an active business license or permit. The state has requirements for certain types of business activities to have such permits, though the process to go about applying for the license and ensuring that you’ve done all the necessary paperwork and steps can be challenging.
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts
People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
floridainsider.com
Florida unveils two new available license plates
License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
mynews13.com
Saving your plants during this cold snap
ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
Baker Act exams for children on the rise in Florida, new study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a sobering sign of Florida’s mental health crisis among children. According to a new study by the University of South Florida, more children than ever are being Baker Acted. While the total number of Baker Act exams performed on adults in Florida is...
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
Driver arrested in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run
GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A Naples woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on December 9. 30-year-old Giselle Guzman was driving north on 41st Street SW. The bicyclist, identified as a 45-year-old man from Naples, was traveling north on 41st Street SW ahead of Guzman.
Holiday waste collection schedules around Southwest Florida
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Wondering when to recycle all the Christmas wrapping or take out the holiday trash? Here you will find the schedules for trash and recycling pick up in your area. Towns and cities in the area have different rules when it comes to trash collection on the...
How to protect your plants as Florida temperatures drop
Florida is having winter weather, so here's what to know to protect your plants.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Prep your home ahead of freezing temperatures in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, with temperatures continuing to dwindle down. Our Action News Jax First Alert Weather team is predicting low temperatures of 24 and 25 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
floridaweekly.com
Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses
If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
