I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
$1 million home sales in Onondaga County jump again in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — The number of home sales in Onondaga County with a price of $1 million or more jumped again in 2022 to a new high point. The county saw at least 32 sales of $1 million or more this year. That’s an increase of more than 33% from 24 such sales in 2021. It’s the third year in a row with a big increase in the number.
Exit interview with retiring Section III executive director John Rathbun
Syracuse, N.Y. -- John Rathbun understands that his 15 years serving as Section III executive director has boosted his visibility. He said he’s often stopped in grocery stores and even church to be asked by strangers about high school issues.
Syracuse 2023 recruiting: Trends, rankings, comments from Dino Babers, Nick Monroe (analysis)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has had a busy December. The Orange lost its offensive and defensive coordinators in a 12-hour span on Dec. 9. Head coach Dino Babers made an internal promotion for one position but conducted a coaching search for the other.
Power restored to 48K impacted by blizzard in northern and central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. -- National Grid crews working around the clock have restored power to 99% of the nearly 48,700 customers in northern and central New York who lost service in the powerful weekend blizzard. The utility said Sunday night it has restored power to 48,200 customers out of the 48,700...
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
What Hochul must do to get NY’s costly and crumbling transportation back on track
From Buffalo to Brooklyn, from New York City’s subway to the state Thruway, New Yorkers have inherited sturdy transportation infrastructure. Yet the state has lost its way over the past two decades — and Gov. Kathy Hochul, newly elected, must find it again in her first full term. The state has long diverted scarce transportation funding to multibillion-dollar “signature” megaprojects — such as the new terminal for the Long Island Rail Road underneath Grand Central and the Tappan Zee Bridge’s replacement — at the expense of safeguarding the long-term condition of existing transportation and transit assets. New York also faces new challenges....
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
City of Syracuse asking for input on proposed projects for the Onondaga Lakefront area
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A survey has opened for the community to give input on public improvements planned for the Onondaga Lakefront area. The city of Syracuse is encouraging the public to submit their feedback through an online survey found below on the 15 proposed projects. The city of Syracuse is developing the proposed projects […]
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
‘It ripped apart’: Video shows golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
Over $20 million in federal funding will go to Central NY projects
Over $20 million in federal money will go to projects in Central New York and parts of Western New York, according to U.S. Rep. John Katko. The $20,378,000 was allocated to 15 initiatives across NY’s 24th Congressional District after a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, according to a news release from Katko’s office.
Parts of Thruway remain closed after historic blizzard
The Thruway remains closed to all traffic in Western New York following an historic blizzard that continues to paralyze traffic. The highway is shut down between Exit 46 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border because of blizzard conditions. Canadian border crossings at Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge also remain closed.
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s South Side
Update: A 37-year-old man has died in the Christmas Day shooting on Midland Avenue. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse police were responding Sunday night to a shooting on the city’s South Side neighborhood. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY
Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
$875,000 property in Cicero: See 124 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 124 home sales between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16. The most expensive property sold included a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on 15¼ acres in the Town of Cicero that sold for $875,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records.
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
Comments / 5