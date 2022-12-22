ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa woman rescues Christmas for families she's never met

By Jackie Callaway
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Epl4b_0jraxGgS00

Christmas spirit filled two SUVs as they pulled up to a stranger’s home in Gibsonton. Nancy Potwine and her friend Jennifer Levesque shopped for two weeks for a family they had yet to meet.

Potwine started a tradition of adopting an entire family every Christmas nine years ago. Her friend Levesque offered to partner with her on the gift-buying and wrapping duties.

The need to pay it forward was born 20 years ago this holiday season. It started with a single call for action to ABC Action News.

The station aired a story in 2002 about Nancy, a then-single mom recovering from surgery for a life-threatening brain aneurysm.

People across Tampa supported her and her son for four months.

“All the people that helped me 20 years ago, I love giving it back," Potwine said.

This week, these two real-life Santas, assisted by friends and family, lined the sidewalk to the D’Autorio family's home with the gifts they brought.

Skyla D’Autorio, mom to nine-year-old Cierra, seven-year-old Trinity and four-year-old Anastasia, never imagined her own family’s story would lead to this outpouring of generosity.

All the family’s resources go toward medical needs for Trinity, who has been battling brain cancer for the last four years.

“You learn to go without certain things," Skyla said.

The girls giggled as they ripped open presents and raced matching Slinky toys down the stairs. The rest of the wrapped gifts went under the tree until Christmas morning.

Potwine, Levesque and friends who’d chipped in covered every wish, including items for Skyla and her husband.

Skyla told ABC Action News she was overwhelmed by the generosity.

“It kind of restores your faith in humanity,” she said.

Before Potwine and Levesque left, Trinity gave each a hug, thanking them and wishing both a Merry Christmas..

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Having a merry Christmas was a triumph for struggling families, thanks to Metropolitan Ministries

TAMPA, Fla. - More than a hundred families got a warm place to stay, a warm meal and Christmas gifts on Christmas morning thanks to Metropolitan Ministries. Shaheeda LaGrande and her four children were thrilled to wake up to presents under the tree, but for Shaheeda, the best gift was having them all together. It was something she had to sacrifice for six months at the beginning of this year.
TAMPA, FL
Edy Zoo

Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For many elderly residents at the Presbyterian Towers apartment complex in St. Petersburg, Florida, Christmas will be anything but merry this year. The building has been without heat since Friday night. Even though management is making efforts to help residents stay warm and comfortable, many are still facing an uncertain holiday season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Giant flamingo welcomes Tampa International flyers

TAMPA, Fla. — The main terminal of Tampa International Airport is now a wading pond for a giant flamingo. A 21-foot high, floor-to-ceiling pink flamingo—it’s legs and head-- dipping below water. What You Need To Know. Art installation entitled Home. Created by artist Matthew Mazzota. 21-ft high,...
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

'No words': Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrush painted shell

ODESSA, Fla. - A Florida wildlife sanctuary is caring for a gopher tortoise that was recently found with its shell illegally airbrushed by an unknown person. "Sometimes honestly, we have NO WORDS for what people do to animals for their entertainment," Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife wrote on Facebook. The...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Fire Rescue spreads cheer to victims

December 23, 2022 - Three St. Petersburg families affected by house fires received a little Christmas cheer Friday morning thanks to Santa Claus and some special helpers. Crews with St. Pete Fire Rescue escorted Santa to deliver holiday dinners and toys Friday morning to three local families who lost their homes and personal belongings in fires this year. According to the press release, the department has distributed gifts to children in need and families affected by home fires for over 25 years.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Little Ralphie Parker and his family had no idea what they were revolutionizing when they laughed their way through dinner at the Chop Suey Palace in a classic scene in “A Christmas Story”. While Chinese food may not be on your menu on Christmas Day, there still are...
CLEARWATER, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy