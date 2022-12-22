Tampa woman rescues Christmas for families she's never met

Christmas spirit filled two SUVs as they pulled up to a stranger’s home in Gibsonton. Nancy Potwine and her friend Jennifer Levesque shopped for two weeks for a family they had yet to meet.

Potwine started a tradition of adopting an entire family every Christmas nine years ago. Her friend Levesque offered to partner with her on the gift-buying and wrapping duties.

The need to pay it forward was born 20 years ago this holiday season. It started with a single call for action to ABC Action News.

The station aired a story in 2002 about Nancy, a then-single mom recovering from surgery for a life-threatening brain aneurysm.

People across Tampa supported her and her son for four months.

“All the people that helped me 20 years ago, I love giving it back," Potwine said.

This week, these two real-life Santas, assisted by friends and family, lined the sidewalk to the D’Autorio family's home with the gifts they brought.

Skyla D’Autorio, mom to nine-year-old Cierra, seven-year-old Trinity and four-year-old Anastasia, never imagined her own family’s story would lead to this outpouring of generosity.

All the family’s resources go toward medical needs for Trinity, who has been battling brain cancer for the last four years.

“You learn to go without certain things," Skyla said.

The girls giggled as they ripped open presents and raced matching Slinky toys down the stairs. The rest of the wrapped gifts went under the tree until Christmas morning.

Potwine, Levesque and friends who’d chipped in covered every wish, including items for Skyla and her husband.

Skyla told ABC Action News she was overwhelmed by the generosity.

“It kind of restores your faith in humanity,” she said.

Before Potwine and Levesque left, Trinity gave each a hug, thanking them and wishing both a Merry Christmas..