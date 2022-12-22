ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports' Week 16 NFL picks: Eagles, Cowboys clash in NFC East battle on Christmas Eve

The Week 16 slate is full of holiday presents for NFL fans – especially on Christmas Eve when 11 games kick off. (Three more take place on Christmas Day.) None should be unwrapped with more intrigue than the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Saturday at 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox). Always a treat, this NFC East matchup could see the Eagles (13-1) win the NFC East, a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs with a victory. But they will be without MVP favorite Jalen Hurts , the QB suffering a sprained shoulder in a Week 15 win. Gardner Minshew will start instead.

Many of the Christmas weekend games could be played in below-freezing temperatures , and, yes, playoff berths could be clinched around the league, including for last year's AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (10-4), who just need a win against the New England Patriots (7-7).

And don't forget about the New York Jets (7-7) hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) on Thursday night to begin the week. These two teams are on the outside looking in at the the current playoff field and desperately need a win to stay in the race.

