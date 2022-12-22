Read full article on original website
90 Day Fiance’s Elizabeth Potthast Earns An Impressive Income Outside of TV: Find Out Her Net Worth
Girl boss! 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Potthast might be best known for her role as a reality TV star, though she has earned an impressive amount of money off screen. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more. What Is Elizabeth...
The Hollywood Gossip
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Is ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 7 Tell-All on Tonight on Christmas Day 2022? TLC Schedule
TLC fans look forward to Sunday nights, as it is the designated night that new episodes of the network’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé airs. Currently in the Sunday night slot is season 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. While the finale aired on December 18, viewers naturally assumed that part 1 of the 4-part tell-all would air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. But is 90 Day Fiancé on tonight? Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out!
Fans Dub 'Sister Wives' Guest Star Nathanael Richard 'Creepier' Than Kody Brown
These Sister Wives viewers are not fans of Nathanael Richard. Days after news broke that the polygamist TLC personality, 41, had officially split from both of his wives — Rebecca, 39, and Christina, 40 — eight years after he appeared on the show, fans took to social media to rehash the famed episode and the Nathanael's controversial beliefs. "Another two polygamist ladies smarten up. Nathanael Richard seemed even creepier than Kody [Brown] if that’s possible," one Redditor wrote, with a second adding, "He was so creepy and that was a very strange family. I'm not surprised it didn't work out."EVERYTHING...
Hey, Sassenachs: The Outlander Season 7 Teaser Is Here
You'll have to wait a bit longer to hear Jamie say, "Hello, sassenach." Starz has released a first look for season seven of Outlander, confirming that the next installment won't arrive until...
Lupita Nyong'o Debuts Romance With Boyfriend Selema Masekela in Must-See Video
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Wants to See Idris Elba in Black Panther 3. Lupita Nyong'o has love on the brain this holiday season. On Dec. 23, the Oscar winner surprised her fans and followers when she debuted her romance with Selema Masekela, 51, on social media. "We just click!" Lupita, 39,...
bravotv.com
Andy Cohen Shares a Look Inside His Holiday Celebrations at Home with Ben & Lucy
The WWHL host is showing sweet holiday moments with his kids in their NYC apartment. In November, Andy Cohen opened up about his Hanukkah plans with his children, Ben and Lucy. "We will light the menorah together," he told E! News’ Carolina Bermudez. In an interview with Today, he shared, "We'll bake cookies, we light a lot of fires... I'm happy to say I have a wood-burning fireplace in New York City, and we light a lot of fires, and listen to Mariah Carey, light the menorah."
Aspiring Momager! See How ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Loren Brovarnik Makes a Living
Future momager! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) is known for her international love story with husband Alexei Brovarnik, but she was a hard worker before she became a reality TV star! Keep reading to find out everything we know about Loren’s job, what she does for a living and more!
The Biggest Royal Moments of 2022
To say this was a pivotal year for Britain's royal family would be an off-with-her-head-worthy understatement. Whatever news occurred before or after, be it good or bad, scandalous or sweet, all...
See All the Adorable Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Arrival in 2022—Only 4 Are Nick Cannon's!
Watch: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More. What a year it has been in the kids department for Hollywood's biggest stars. In 2022 alone, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rebel Wilson, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence all became moms for the first time. And while each...
Former RHONY star Alex McCord shares update on her life in Australia
Former Real Housewives of New York star Alex McCord has updated fans on new life in Australia. The reality TV star, who was a founding member of the Bravo reality series, shared a photo with husband Simon van Kempen.
We're All Alright After Checking In With That '70s Show's Stars
Get ready to head back to Point Place. Netflix is launching a That '70s Show sequel series, aptly titled That '90s Show, Jan. 19, 2023. The new sitcom will take viewers back to the Forman...
E! News
