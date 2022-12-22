ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
In Touch Weekly

Is ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 7 Tell-All on Tonight on Christmas Day 2022? TLC Schedule

TLC fans look forward to Sunday nights, as it is the designated night that new episodes of the network’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé airs. Currently in the Sunday night slot is season 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. While the finale aired on December 18, viewers naturally assumed that part 1 of the 4-part tell-all would air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. But is 90 Day Fiancé on tonight? Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out!
OK! Magazine

Fans Dub 'Sister Wives' Guest Star Nathanael Richard 'Creepier' Than Kody Brown

These Sister Wives viewers are not fans of Nathanael Richard. Days after news broke that the polygamist TLC personality, 41, had officially split from both of his wives — Rebecca, 39, and Christina, 40 — eight years after he appeared on the show, fans took to social media to rehash the famed episode and the Nathanael's controversial beliefs. "Another two polygamist ladies smarten up. Nathanael Richard seemed even creepier than Kody [Brown] if that’s possible," one Redditor wrote, with a second adding, "He was so creepy and that was a very strange family. I'm not surprised it didn't work out."EVERYTHING...
MISSOURI STATE
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shares a Look Inside His Holiday Celebrations at Home with Ben & Lucy

The WWHL host is showing sweet holiday moments with his kids in their NYC apartment. In November, Andy Cohen opened up about his Hanukkah plans with his children, Ben and Lucy. "We will light the menorah together," he told E! News’ Carolina Bermudez. In an interview with Today, he shared, "We'll bake cookies, we light a lot of fires... I'm happy to say I have a wood-burning fireplace in New York City, and we light a lot of fires, and listen to Mariah Carey, light the menorah."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

The Biggest Royal Moments of 2022

To say this was a pivotal year for Britain's royal family would be an off-with-her-head-worthy understatement. Whatever news occurred before or after, be it good or bad, scandalous or sweet, all...
E! News

E! News

229K+
Followers
58K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy