Update your home essentials with these Walmart deals on blankets, kitchen appliances and more. Wyze/Emeril Lagasse/Berkshire Blanket/Samsung/QFX/Walmart/Reviewed

OK, friends. If you haven't finished your holiday shopping, head to Walmart ASAP. Grab gifts for everyone left on your list, like a new tote , iced coffee maker or Apple watch . For your foodie friends, you'll find huge savings on pretty-and-powerful appliances from Drew Barrymore's new cookware line Beautiful Kitchenware .

Athleta's semi-annual sale is in full swing, and it's the perfect time to stock up on activewear. And I've already picked you out an outfit: a sweatshirt , some joggers , and a beanie . Look at you, being all stylish.

We could all use a self-care moment after the chaos of the past few weeks. I recommend some whitening strips or this $10 blanket .

Happy shopping, deal lovers.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

Reviewed, part of the USA Today Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Finish your holiday shopping with Walmart deals