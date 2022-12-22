ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Perks and Rec: Finish your holiday shopping with Walmart deals

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RC9vG_0jrax8ht00
Update your home essentials with these Walmart deals on blankets, kitchen appliances and more. Wyze/Emeril Lagasse/Berkshire Blanket/Samsung/QFX/Walmart/Reviewed

OK, friends. If you haven't finished your holiday shopping, head to Walmart ASAP. Grab gifts for everyone left on your list, like a new tote , iced coffee maker or Apple watch . For your foodie friends, you'll find huge savings on pretty-and-powerful appliances from Drew Barrymore's new cookware line Beautiful Kitchenware .

Athleta's semi-annual sale is in full swing, and it's the perfect time to stock up on activewear. And I've already picked you out an outfit: a sweatshirt , some joggers , and a beanie . Look at you, being all stylish.

We could all use a self-care moment after the chaos of the past few weeks. I recommend some whitening strips or this $10 blanket .

Happy shopping, deal lovers.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

Reviewed, part of the USA Today Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Finish your holiday shopping with Walmart deals

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Amazon Deals Are Still Going Strong This Holiday Season With Coupons

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Amazon is known for its epic deals on your favorite products. And while the major seasonal sale events -- Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and pre-Christmas deals -- are now behind us, there are still countless deals on Amazon you can grab while the holiday and New Year's celebrations are in full swing, using coupons from Amazon.
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
CNET

Christmas Day Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More to Shop Today

Christmas is finally here and if you've still got some shopping to do for relatives that are coming in before New Year's, you're not out of luck. Retailers are still offering great deals across the board, and many of them can still arrive in time for your holiday celebrations. We've rounded up the big retailers offering sales and a way to get the items in time below, so be sure to check them out now and finish up your holiday shopping today.
Interesting Engineering

7 stellar post-Christmas Walmart clearance deals

Looking for some post-Christmas Walmart clearance deals? Look no further! Walmart is always offering amazing deals on everything from electronics to groceries, so you can always find the perfect item at the perfect price. Whether you're shopping for the latest technology, home décor items, or just general household goods, Walmart's clearance section is filled with unbeatable deals.
Footwear News

These Stores Are Open on Christmas Day in 2022 for Last-Minute Shopping, Live Updates

If you’re wondering which stores are open on Christmas Day in 2022, look no further. We’ve got you covered. Though the Dec. 25 holiday frequently finds most retailers, boutiques and shopping centers closed in observance of the holiday, this year is a little different. Despite closures and observed hours for employees during the event, many shopping destinations will remain open throughout the country on Christmas Day. Larger chain pharmacies and all-purpose stores including CVS, 7-Eleven and Rite Aid are set to remain open with their regular Sunday hours on Christmas Day. However, other retailers including Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will be...
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
R.A. Heim

Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year. With 667 stores in Texas, this is big news for the lone star state.
TEXAS STATE
Thrillist

These Chain Restaurants Are All Open on Christmas Day

There are plenty of reasons you might need to hit a restaurant on a day that they're traditionally closed, like Christmas. If you're hungry and need a spot to stop, there are plenty of restaurants that will still open their doors despite the holiday. To make sure you aren't standing...
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Mashed

How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

722K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy