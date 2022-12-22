ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

‘TAR’ costume designer Bina Daigeler on the ‘epic challenge’ of dressing a ‘complex’ and ‘ambiguous’ character [Exclusive Video Interview]

By Daniel Montgomery
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vf11v_0jrawNFq00

“She is a very complex character,” observes costume designer Bina Daigeler about Lydia Tár, the title character in “ TÁR .” It’s a film where there are “a lot of questions asked,” but also “different points of view to get the answer.” Is she a villain or “completely misunderstood? The scenes are very open to different kinds of interpretations, in my opinion.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Daigeler above.

“TÁR” tells the story of a world-renowned classical conductor and composer (played by Cate Blanchett ) who makes history as the first female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. However, she faces allegations of misconduct that threaten to derail her career. So how do you dress such an enigmatic character? “I tried to be ambiguous,” Daigeler explains. But it’s also “very subtle and steady costume design” that’s “not distracting from Cate’s interpretation. And that was very important for me.”

SEE Todd Field (‘TAR’ writer-director): ‘I don’t think art and morality have anything to do with each other’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

For Blanchett’s costumes on the Todd Field film, “I built a bigger wardrobe than was needed, because we needed the freedom to develop the character” and decide “what is the right thing for each scene.” That included custom-made designs “to get the best textures, the right material, the right color.” And the right kind of fit was especially important when Tár was conducting “because she needs all the movement for her arms, but on the other side, she also needs big support for her core.”

The film’s color story is subtle and was inspired by the locale. “Berlin was a huge inspiration for me as a city and as the background of our movie.” They filmed in autumn, when the sky of the city is a “particular gray … and some of that helped me to get into all these gray shadows, and use these tones of this autumn sky in Berlin.” Such fine details are what make contemporary costume design such a deceptively “epic challenge.”

She adds, “In a period movie, it is much more about my creative vision, my knowledge about period,” whereas contemporary design is about conveying a character who “has a lot of emotions, and that I have to get all this somehow on the screen. And so to find the right material, the right texture, and on top make it interesting, but also not too interesting” so as not to detract from the story. “I think it’s a very slim line to get that right.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores . See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Charmaine Bingwa (‘Emancipation’): ‘I would run off a cliff’ for director Antoine Fuqua [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I thought she was remarkable, how she was almost like this little oasis in this storm of harrowing things that were going on,” declares Charmaine Bingwa about portraying enslaved woman Dodienne, a fiercely loyal wife and dedicated mother in the historical action drama “Emancipation.” For our recent webchat she adds, “She really felt like the heartbeat of the film for me and was absolutely this magnet drawing him home. I had so much admiration for her bravery and her courage under fire. You know, once Peter is taken from her, she has to do everything to protect her family and...
LOUISIANA STATE
GoldDerby

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw found the intimate moments amid the Marvel spectacle [Exclusive Video Interview]

When cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw was initially approached to join “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” she was already familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Arkapaw served as the cinematographer on the first season of the Marvel series “Loki” and scored one of the acclaimed show’s six Emmy Award nominations for her work. But “Wakanda Forever” presented a much greater challenge for Arkawpaw and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler: a large-scale Marvel sequel that also reckoned with the death of star Chadwick Boseman and included intimate moments of mourning and unflinching depictions of grief. “It was very important to Ryan to kind of...
GoldDerby

Guy Davis and Curt Enderle (‘Pinocchio’ production designers): ‘It’s always outside the box’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was an incredible learning experience,” reflects Guy Davis about working on “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” For our recent webchat, his fellow production designer Curt Enderle agrees, “It was magical. It was the project of a lifetime.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. The film retells the classic Italian tale of a wooden puppet who is brought to life. It is directed by two-time Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”). The film is made with stop-motion animation where wooden puppets were moved and filmed. SEEBrian Leif Hansen and Georgiana Hayns interview: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ VFX team The film mixes...
GoldDerby

How ‘The Woman King’ costume designer Gersha Phillips turned Viola Davis into the leader of the Agojie [Exclusive Video Interview]

During the research process for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s new film “The Woman King,” costume designer Gersha Phillips had to sift through dehumanizing accounts of the historical epic’s subjects, the Agojie — an elite military unit of all-female warriors that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey, which was located within present-day Benin, in the 18th and 19th centuries — to form an accurate picture of them. In a recent webchat with Gold Derby (watch the exclusive video interview above), she describes how she worked with drawings in which these women were caricaturized and discusses other hurdles she had to overcome while...
GoldDerby

Diego Luna (‘Andor’) on his love for ‘Star Wars’ and bringing ‘something different to this universe’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I love ‘Star Wars,’ I’ve watched ‘Star Wars’ for my whole life,” reveals Diego Luna, the star of the latest and most critically acclaimed live action “Star Wars” project since the film it presages, the 2016 spin-off “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” For our recent webchat he adds about the thrill of being a part of this universe, “now I have kids I’m glad there’s room for new things, for something different to this universe and I am happy to be part of that.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEE dozens of interviews with 2023 awards contenders “Andor” is the...
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actor predictions: Who will nab that wide-open 5th slot?

As of this writing, most of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed agree on four of the five likely Oscar nominees for Best Actor: front-runner Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) followed by Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Austin Butler (“Elvis”), and Bill Nighy (“Living”). That leaves one position open, and it’s still anybody’s guess. Scroll down for the Experts’ latest Best Actor graph. Our 24 Experts are currently unanimous about the top two contenders, Fraser and Farrell. Almost all of them (22 out of 24) are betting on Butler too. And a substantial 19 out of 24 put their money on Nighy...
GoldDerby

Ben Foster (‘Emancipation’): ‘Let’s get down to white fear as the firing point of where violence erupts’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I had just fairly recently completed a film called ‘The Survivor,’ and that follows a man who’s at a concentration camp and escapes. I’m finding myself on the other side of the wire in this one and what what struck me was how similar the plantations felt the way that Auschwitz felt when we visited to prep for ‘The Survivor,'” reveals Ben Foster about co-starring in the historical action drama “Emancipation” right after playing a Holocaust survivor in the HBO film for which he was nominated for an Emmy earlier this year. For our recent webchat he adds, “Those stark...
LOUISIANA STATE
GoldDerby

Oscars shortlists: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ lead

The Oscars shortlists released on December 21 give us strong hints as to which films could figure prominently when nominations are announced on January 24. Sixty-five films made the cut across seven feature film categories: Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. Leading the pack with five mentions apiece are “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” followed by “Avatar: The Way of Water” at four. “Babylon,” “The Batman,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Pinocchio,” and “Top Gun: Maverick” each landed...
GoldDerby

Is Doctor Strange Marvel’s secret weapon at the Oscars?

The visual effects in Marvel’s Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” have, uh, not been warmly received, but maybe if the legal comedy had featured Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange instead of Benedict Wong’s fan-favorite sorcerer Wong, things might be different. The character seems to be something of a secret weapon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which could bode well for Sam Raimi’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” at the Oscars. Since Cumberbatch first suited up (cloaked up?) as Dr. Stephen Strange in the character’s origin story “Doctor Strange” (2016), nearly every Marvel film the neurosurgeon-turned-Master of the Mystic Arts...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Is Kerry Condon the only safe Best Supporting Actress nominee?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we try to make sense of the Best Supporting Actress race, which looks a lot different now than it did two weeks ago. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! The stockings are hung by the chimney with care and we’re ready to type about the acting race with more contenders than Santa has reindeer. I’m referring, of course, to Best Supporting Actress, which has maybe just one person I’m ready to say will definitely...
GoldDerby

How ‘Babylon’ costume designer Mary Zophres found Margot Robbie’s showstopping wardrobe [Exclusive Video Interview]

Costume designer Mary Zophres is a three-time Oscar nominee who has worked with legendary filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Joel and Ethan Coen and Oliver Stone. But “Babylon,” her latest collaboration with Damien Chazelle following “La La Land” and “First Man,” was like nothing she’s ever experienced. The epic film about Hollywood’s transition from the silent film era to talkies required more than 7,000 costumes, featured 200 speaking parts, and necessitated months of research and design work. “I’ve never really been given that opportunity and I can think of only a handful of movies that have been made in the...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars Best Live Action Short Film cheat sheet: All 15 semi-finalists with complete descriptions

You think it can be difficult to predict the winners of the short film categories at the Oscars? Well, you should try predicting which ones will get nominated! Trying to single out which titles the academy will ultimately choose can be immensely frustrating. Luckily, my dear Derbyites, we here at Gold Derby understand completely and are here to give you assistance. With the recent unveiling on December 21 of this year’s shortlist for the category, we can give you all the details about the 15 finalists for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2023 Oscars. As a refresher, the four...
GoldDerby

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is a crafts masterpiece that deserves Oscars attention below-the-line

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” hit Netflix a few weeks back, and it has already received a few critics’ awards and nominations, though it’s a very different animated movie than we normally get over the course of a year, being a stop-motion animated film del Toro directed with Mark Gustafson, working with Portland stop-motion animation house ShadowMachine. Lisa Henson, daughter of the late great puppeteer Jim Henson, is one of the film’s producers, which gives the film even more of a pedigree within that world. SEEOscar odds update: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ascends in Best Picture race But let’s rewind a bit....
GoldDerby

‘Babylon’ production designer Florencia Martin: ‘We spoke about creating a world that was really visceral’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When it came time to recreate 1920s Los Angeles for Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Hollywood epic “Babylon,” production designer Florencia Martin wanted audiences to really feel the history of the central city.  “Damian and I met over Zoom for the first time actually, because we were in the pandemic, and started immediately sharing images of these depravity-stricken characters mixed in with a barren Los Angeles,” Martin tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview. “It’s unbelievable to look at these images of early Los Angeles and see how it was really a city in formation – which is how Damian wrote and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

Jack Champion (‘Avatar: The Way of Water’) on ‘acting to tennis balls’ and trusting his gut instinct [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s like if I spent so much time making a gift for someone and then someone beautifully wraps it in a present box,” describes Jack Champion of watching “Avatar: The Way of Water” for the first time. The actor spent a major part of his teenage years steeped in an unconventional filming process, where the second and third films in the “Avatar” saga were shot back-to-back. His extended stay in Pandora granted him the opportunity to work alongside legendary performers and work inside one of the most unique filmmaking processes in history. Watch the exclusive video interview above. SEE Gwendolyn Yates...
GoldDerby

Simon Franglen (‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ composer) on being ‘the narrator’ of the film’s underwater sequences [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I hope James is looking down on me and he approves of what I’ve done,” confesses Simon Franglen, referring to the late composer James Horner. The pair collaborated on the first “Avatar” film, but Franglen has assumed scoring duties for “Avatar: The Way of Water” after Horner’s passing in 2015. The opening segment of the sequel beautifully honors Horner’s original themes, but as the movie transitions to its seaside destination, he charts a new path with his music. One steeped in indigenous music and traditions, which bring the new location and Na’vi tribe to life. Watch the exclusive video interview...
GoldDerby

Oscars shortlists: 4 movies sounded especially good to the music branch

Since 2019, members of the academy’s music branch have produced shortlists of 15 semi-finalists apiece for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. Four films merited spots on both lists: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Song: “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”); “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (“Lift Me Up”); “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“This is a Life”); and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (“Ciao Papa”). Of the 15 films to pull off this double act to date, 11 of them reaped at least one Oscar nomination in these races. Three of them contended in both categories: both “Black Panther” and “Mary...
GoldDerby

Ray Richmond: Hating on James Cameron (‘Avatar 2’) remains one of Hollywood’s favorite pastimes

Let’s pretend for a moment that “Avatar: The Way of Water” was directed by, say, Christopher Nolan. Or Martin Scorsese. Or Steven Spielberg. It’s unlikely that there would be much in the way of qualification when people in the industry praised the film, which having seen it I can report is another epic technical achievement, so visually stunning, spectacular and transcendent that adequate descriptive adjectives fail me. But because a fellow named James Cameron directed, co-produced, co-wrote, co-edited and probably took care of the craft services, too, there is an asterisk beside the title that says, “Don’t go too crazy...
GoldDerby

Eddie Hamilton (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ editor) on the blockbuster’s cultural impact: ‘I think it’s the film that we needed’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I think it’s the film that we needed,” declares editor Eddie Hamilton A.C.E. about the cultural impact that “Top Gun: Maverick” appears to have made worldwide. For our recent webchat he adds, “I’m thrilled for people who get to go back to the cinema and have a night out at the movies again after two years of craziness, you know, and remind people of the joy of that, and going on an adventure with characters that you love, and just getting lost in the world of a film. There’s nothing better than that when you sit down in the theater...
GoldDerby

Ralph Fiennes movies: 12 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]

British actor Ralph Fiennes, who graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, is now in his 60s with a celebrated career as a leading star and character actor. He often plays compromised men on the big screen such as his Austrian Nazi Amon Göth, who oversees the building of a concentration camp in Poland in “Schindler’s List.” In 2011, Fiennes made his big-screen directorial debut and also starred in Shakespeare’s tragedy “Coriolanus.”  He starred, produced and directed 2013’s “The Invisible Woman,” where he portrayed Charles Dickens. Most notably, Fiennes has been in several Best Picture Oscar winners including 1993’s “Schindler’s...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy