Miami, FL

CBS Miami

Southwest cancels more flights at South Florida airports

MIAMI - For passengers booked with Southwest Airlines this week relief is still a few days away. On Wednesday the air carrier canceled more than 2,500 flights. As of 8 a.m., at Miami International, eight Southwest arrivals and 12 departures were canceled. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, 19 arrivals and 16 departures were canceled. Out of the 2,743 cancellations already made for Wednesday flights within, into or out of the United States as of 5:30 a.m., 2,505 of them are operated by Southwest, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Meanwhile, the website shows the airline has already canceled another 2,348...
MIAMI, FL
rtands.com

Brightline launches two new South Florida stations

Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida airports see more delays, cancelations, frustrated flyers

MIAMI - Travel disruptions continued for passengers at South Florida's airports on Tuesday as flights were canceled nationwide due to the massive winter storm. However, South Florida's airports were spared the worst when it came to delays and cancelations. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 120 flights were delayed and 35 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International there were 86 delayed flights and 88 cancelations. Nationwide, more than 2,940 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, while 2,422 flights had been delayed. Tuesday's cancellations follow a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered through another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown. Exhausted Southwest travelers tried...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami Was Just Ranked The #2 Most Expensive U.S. City To Celebrate New Year’s Eve

It’s no secret that Miami is one of the hottest destinations for spending New Year’s Eve. With some of the best events to party your way into 2023 and a fair share of firework displays across the city skyline, it may even be the perfect place to spend the holiday. However, there’s just one issue: it can get pretty expensive.
MIAMI, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?

Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Main Condominium Sale for West Palm Seaside, Florida, Closes for $12 Million

A waterfront condo in the migration hot spot of West Palm Beach, Florida, has sold for just over $12 million—among the city’s priciest apartment sales this year. The parent company of the Chicago-based Wanxiang America Real Estate was the seller of the 14th-floor residence at The Bristol, a 25-story condo tower, according to records with PropertyShark. The investment firm owns more than $1 billion in real estate across the US, according to its website, and was called “the quiet giant of Chicago real estate development” by Crain’s Chicago Business.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Eater

Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2022

As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another was taken to a nearby trauma center after a crash in the Country Walk area of southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Country...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

