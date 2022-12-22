Read full article on original website
Southwest passengers face pricey alternatives
Another round of canceled flights by Southwest Airlines left many travelers waiting or looking for other flights Wednesday.
Southwest cancels more flights at South Florida airports
MIAMI - For passengers booked with Southwest Airlines this week relief is still a few days away. On Wednesday the air carrier canceled more than 2,500 flights. As of 8 a.m., at Miami International, eight Southwest arrivals and 12 departures were canceled. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, 19 arrivals and 16 departures were canceled. Out of the 2,743 cancellations already made for Wednesday flights within, into or out of the United States as of 5:30 a.m., 2,505 of them are operated by Southwest, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Meanwhile, the website shows the airline has already canceled another 2,348...
Tourists visiting South Florida glad to have escaped extreme cold impacting most of U.S.
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – South Florida experienced a cold snap over the holiday weekend, but it was nothing compared to what the majority of the country is dealing with. Many people are making their way to Miami-Dade and Broward to escape the freeze. Most people Local 10 News’ Ian...
Brightline launches two new South Florida stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
South Florida airports see more delays, cancelations, frustrated flyers
MIAMI - Travel disruptions continued for passengers at South Florida's airports on Tuesday as flights were canceled nationwide due to the massive winter storm. However, South Florida's airports were spared the worst when it came to delays and cancelations. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 120 flights were delayed and 35 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International there were 86 delayed flights and 88 cancelations. Nationwide, more than 2,940 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, while 2,422 flights had been delayed. Tuesday's cancellations follow a...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered through another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown. Exhausted Southwest travelers tried...
Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
Cancellations, delays at Palm Beach International Airport after Christmas
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winter weather across the country is leading to flight delays and cancelations at Palm Beach International Airport. Flight Aware reported at least 20 cancelations and 107 delays at PBI as of 2:45 p.m. on Monday. "Right now, it’s delayed almost an hour and a...
Miami Was Just Ranked The #2 Most Expensive U.S. City To Celebrate New Year’s Eve
It’s no secret that Miami is one of the hottest destinations for spending New Year’s Eve. With some of the best events to party your way into 2023 and a fair share of firework displays across the city skyline, it may even be the perfect place to spend the holiday. However, there’s just one issue: it can get pretty expensive.
Flight delays and cancellations still seen at PBI after busy holiday weekend
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Thousands of flight disruptions stranded travelers at airports for the holidays. As expected, delays and cancellations were seen Monday morning out of Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and other south Florida airports. One of the big reasons for the delays is because FAA...
What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?
Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: First Watch, Just Salads, Tacombi, and Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth
Miami's latest round of openings includes the newest Kush Hospitality addition, Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth; a new First Watch in Doral; and the second location of NYC's beloved taqueria, Tacombi, in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. First Watch. 3737 NW 87th...
Main Condominium Sale for West Palm Seaside, Florida, Closes for $12 Million
A waterfront condo in the migration hot spot of West Palm Beach, Florida, has sold for just over $12 million—among the city’s priciest apartment sales this year. The parent company of the Chicago-based Wanxiang America Real Estate was the seller of the 14th-floor residence at The Bristol, a 25-story condo tower, according to records with PropertyShark. The investment firm owns more than $1 billion in real estate across the US, according to its website, and was called “the quiet giant of Chicago real estate development” by Crain’s Chicago Business.
Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2022
As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
Florida Man's $50 Lottery Ticket Becomes $1 Million Prize
Right before the new year, too!
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
1 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another was taken to a nearby trauma center after a crash in the Country Walk area of southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Country...
Small plane makes emergency landing at North Perry Airport after landing gear collapse
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning after its landing gear collapsed. Images from Sky 10, taken just after 8 a.m., showed the plane nearly flat on its belly following the hard landing. The plane had...
Temperatures expected to plunge as Arctic cold front hits South Florida ahead of Christmas
An Arctic Cold Front is on track to gift South Florida with a Christmas that may rank among the top 10 coldest for Miami. Temperatures are forecast to drop to the 40s the mornings of Christmas Eve and Christmas day in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Northwest to north breezes will...
