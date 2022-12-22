ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions sign QB Steven Montez to the practice squad

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Detroit Lions needed a third quarterback on the roster after losing Joshua Dobbs to the Tennessee Titans this week. Detroit GM Brad Holmes went out and brought back a familiar old name.

The Lions signed QB Steven Montez to the practice squad on Thursday. Montez has previously been with the Lions in the last offseason but was let go in May. Montez, who also played in the XFL, spent time on Detroit’s practice squad in 2021 as well. He played collegiately at Colorado.

Dobbs was signed by the Titans to their active roster after an injury to starter Ryan Tannehill.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

