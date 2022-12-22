ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PPB: Man charged with murder in SE Portland robbery shooting

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Authorities arrested the man suspected of the deadly robbery shooting in Portland’s Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood late Wednesday morning.

Following an “intensive investigation,” Portland police booked 38-year-old Kailen Guffey into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder (with a firearm), first-degree robbery (with a firearm), felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

64 arrested in ‘astonishing’ shoplifting sting in Portland

Portland police allege Guffey shot a man, who has not been publicly identified, during an attempted robbery in the area of Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Before being taken to a hospital, officers treated the victim at the scene and applied a chest seal. Despite their efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, two people possibly associated with the incident were detained.

PPB said it will release the victim’s name once his family has been notified and the medical examiner confirms his cause and manner of death.

Channel 6000

Portland police IDs victim of stabbing in Centennial Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was stabbed and killed earlier this month in the Centennial Neighborhood has been identified by Portland police. Police say Jamiah Shirley, 24, was found dead at the scene of a homicide after officers responded to a disturbance report in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on Dec. 9.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital

A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Made in Oregon delivery truck stolen from Portland on Christmas Eve

A delivery truck was stolen from the retailer Made in Oregon’s warehouse in Northeast Portland on Christmas Eve. The 20-foot white 2006 Isuzu NPR, its box covered with a photo of the view of Mt. Hood from Trillium Lake, was driven out of the Northeast Airport Way location after someone broke into the locked warehouse about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to Verne Naito, the company’s vice president.
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Gunfire rings in Christmas weekend across Gresham

Gresham Police officers delayed their Christmas weekend festivities as they spent a busy Friday, Dec. 23, chasing after reports of gunfire across East Multnomah County. Gresham police officers were busy Christmas weekend as gunfire rang out Friday, Dec. 23, across East Multnomah County.
GRESHAM, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

