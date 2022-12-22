Read full article on original website
Lyndhurst PD: Chief, at right place at right time, revives unconscious man
Throughout his police career, Lyndhurst Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. has earned many superlatives. And on Christmas Eve 2022, he earned yet another — life saver. Here’s how it all happened, according to Lyndhurst PD Public Information Officer Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri. At around 3 p.m., Dec. 24,...
Two killed in New Jersey Turnpike wreck
Two men were killed Sunday in a wreck in Burlington County involving a car and a tractor-trailer, State Police said. Pedro Morales Rojas, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Westampton Township, police said. They were...
NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway. Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
Trio assaults Brooklyn store worker, robs him of $30 sunglasses
The NYPD released photos of three suspects who assaulted then robbed a worker at a Brooklyn store earlier this month, authorities said.
Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar
NEW YORK, NY – Witnesses said a man with a bulldog entered a restaurant and bar located at 2171 2nd Avenue in East Harlem and got into an argument with the staff. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 23rd Precinct later reported that the man choked a 29-year-old female employee with a baseball and stabbed two male employees. The NYPD said the attack was unprovoked. The man fled the scene, and now police are asking the public to keep an eye out. If you see the suspect or know where he might be, call 800-577-TIPS. Two People Stabbed The post Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: police
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman fatally shot a man in broad daylight on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The assailant approached Elgin Reynolds, 40, on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said. When Reynolds tried to escape, the gunman opened fire, striking him […]
Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew
Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday. Initial details were scant. Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said. Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance...
5-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Bus On Christmas Morning In Kiryas Joel, Reports Say
A 5-year-old was killed after reportedly being struck by a school bus in a Christmas morning tragedy in the Hudson Valley. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Orange County on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Kiryas Joel. Investigators at the scene were seen combing the school...
Caught on video: Deer struggles inside Yonkers TJ Maxx store
Shopper David Eisele says he was at the store in Ridge Hill to grab some stocking stuffers when he captured the moments a deer strolled in and then slipped around the glossy tile floors.
Police investigating body found at lookout over NY/NJ border
Police on Thursday found a body at State Line Lookout, an Alpine, New Jersey park on the Hudson River that overlooks the border with New York.
14-year-old aspiring cop killed by pickup truck in Manville, NJ, officials say
MANVILLE — High school freshman George Watkins has been identified as the teenager who was struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening. The 14-year-old was crossing North Main Street towards the Marketplace Mall at around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 2019 Ford F-150, according to police.
NJ Transit bus driver arrested after shooting at teenagers who kicked him to the ground
A New Jersey bus driver is behind bars after shooting at a group of teenagers that witnesses say kicked him to the ground after he pulled over the bus to let them out.
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Repeat Offender Released Under Bail Reform Beats Disabled Lyndhurst Dunkin Donuts Worker
A homeless man with a long history of harassment, vandalism and other lesser crimes savagely attacked a disabled Dunkin Donuts worker in Lyndhurst, authorities said. Alfredo Javier Acevedo Rodriguez, 28, made headlines last year when he vandalized a 9/11 memorial in town. Since then, he's repeatedly been picked up for...
CBS News
Flooding swallows up cars on Long Island
It was a day to forget in Nassau County as residents dealt with thousands of dollars in losses due to the storm's relentlessness. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has the story.
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Paterson man hurt in Manchester Avenue shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Manchester Avenue on Thursday night. The victim, 21, was struck by gunfire on Manchester and Crosby avenues at around 9:40 p.m. Police were called to North 3rd and Jefferson streets on report of a shooting at the time. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.
Multiple children dead in Staten Island house fire, others critically injured: NYPD
GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two young children were killed and two more suffered life-threatening injuries in a Staten Island house fire Friday morning, officials said. A 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a boy, 6, died at an area hospital after the blaze broke out in a three-story private home […]
Police Address Alleged Attempted Abductions At Ocean County Target
STAFFORD – The Stafford Township Police Department have published a statement regarding the viral Facebook posts that describe alleged attempted abductions at the Target Shopping Center in the Stafford Park Plaza this week. “We would like to assure the public that we take these incidents seriously, and always investigate...
