ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Two killed in New Jersey Turnpike wreck

Two men were killed Sunday in a wreck in Burlington County involving a car and a tractor-trailer, State Police said. Pedro Morales Rojas, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Westampton Township, police said. They were...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
Shore News Network

Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar

NEW YORK, NY – Witnesses said a man with a bulldog entered a restaurant and bar located at 2171 2nd Avenue in East Harlem and got into an argument with the staff. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 23rd Precinct later reported that the man choked a 29-year-old female employee with a baseball and stabbed two male employees. The NYPD said the attack was unprovoked. The man fled the scene, and now police are asking the public to keep an eye out. If you see the suspect or know where he might be, call 800-577-TIPS. Two People Stabbed The post Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: police

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman fatally shot a man in broad daylight on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The assailant approached Elgin Reynolds, 40, on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said. When Reynolds tried to escape, the gunman opened fire, striking him […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew

Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday. Initial details were scant. Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said. Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance...
PARAMUS, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in Manchester Avenue shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on Manchester Avenue on Thursday night. The victim, 21, was struck by gunfire on Manchester and Crosby avenues at around 9:40 p.m. Police were called to North 3rd and Jefferson streets on report of a shooting at the time. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy