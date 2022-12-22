ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if drivers don’t take vehicle precautions in advance. There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” said Martha Hicks, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Upper Marlboro Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
MARYLAND STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Power grid, AEP asking customers to reduce energy consumption until Christmas morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Extreme winter temperatures and increased usage are creating an 'emergency situation' for the power grid, a regional grid operator for 13 states said Saturday. AEP Ohio and grid operator PJM Interconnection are asking customers to reduce electricity consumption until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. Pennsylvania-based...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

What could power grid 'rotating outages' mean?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The electricity grid operator for 13 states, including Ohio, is warning that rotating outages could be a real possibility if energy demands during extremely cold temperatures become too taxing on the grid. PJM Interconnection warned customers and electricity companies Saturday that winter weather is affecting...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy