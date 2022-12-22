Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. Mike DeWine says 4 people died in weather related car accidents during winter storm
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Four people have died and many more have been injured as a result of weather-related auto accidents, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. DeWine urges Ohioans to stay indoors this weekend as extremely cold temperatures continue. ALSO | Warming stations opening across Columbus. Eight counties in...
myfox28columbus.com
Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if drivers don’t take vehicle precautions in advance. There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” said Martha Hicks, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Upper Marlboro Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
myfox28columbus.com
Thousands without power as strong winds move through Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thousands were without power as strong winds moved through Southern New England on Friday. Wind peaks are expected to reach 40 mph to 65 mph. As of 9:18 a.m., numerous utilities are reporting power outages. Rhode Island Energy is reporting 9,906 customers were without power. In Bristol...
myfox28columbus.com
Power grid, AEP asking customers to reduce energy consumption until Christmas morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Extreme winter temperatures and increased usage are creating an 'emergency situation' for the power grid, a regional grid operator for 13 states said Saturday. AEP Ohio and grid operator PJM Interconnection are asking customers to reduce electricity consumption until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. Pennsylvania-based...
myfox28columbus.com
What could power grid 'rotating outages' mean?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The electricity grid operator for 13 states, including Ohio, is warning that rotating outages could be a real possibility if energy demands during extremely cold temperatures become too taxing on the grid. PJM Interconnection warned customers and electricity companies Saturday that winter weather is affecting...
Comments / 0