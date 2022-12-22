Read full article on original website
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday
The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Alert Forecast | Frigid tonight, flurries possible Monday as we warm above freezing!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Under lots of sunshine, temperatures climbed above the freezing mark across much of North Georgia earlier today. Atlanta topped-out at 37° just before 4 p.m. Now that the sun has set, temperatures are tumbling. Another hard freeze is in the forecast tonight. Actual...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Cold weather keeps a grip on North Georgia!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures are tumbling across North Georgia this evening. Waiting up for Santa? Grab an extra blanket. Another bitterly cold night is in the First Alert Forecast. Mid-evening temperatures are in the upper teens and lower 20s across the area. A Wind Chill Advisory remains...
Seeing Frozen Georgia Waterfalls This Winter Just Takes a Little Planning, Some Luck and Likely An Early Departure
Since spotting pictures online of frozen Georgia waterfalls, I’ve been waiting for a prolonged Georgia cold snap to explore our own nearby winter waterfall wonderlands. But while it seems that Mother Nature isn't always cooperative with the idea, all it takes is a few hours of below freezing weather to transform some of Georgia's tallest waterfalls into a classic winter scene.
Thousands still without power in Georgia due to below-freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents woke up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve, with thousands spending the night without electricity. Georgia Power said their customers should have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the latest. According to Georgia EMC, there are around 35,000 reports of outages among its customers throughout the state at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
accesswdun.com
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
Large tree takes out power for more than 800 Georgia Power customers
DECATUR, Ga. — Pat Callahan woke up before three in the morning Friday to find the electricity in her home was completely off. First, she believed it would only be off for a few hours. As the day stretched on, she tried to find different ways to stay warm.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia winds bring down trees, take out power | Outage statuses and how to check them
ATLANTA — As the cold came in early Friday morning, it arrived with strong winds that resulted in a lot of downed trees and power outages. That's leaving thousands in metro Atlanta and north Georgia in the position of fighting off the bitter cold - with warnings in effect for sub-zero wind chills - without any heat.
AAA technicians busy installing car batteries due to cold snap
ATLANTA — “Twenty-four different batteries on this car and we’re ready to install right away,” said Evron Brown. Brown with AAA said that’s exactly what he’s been doing all day on Friday. “The cold can get into the batteries, that’s really low on cell capacity; it will affect that battery.”
Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas. Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences...
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
When will the cold weather in Georgia end?
Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
Georgia Power working to repair damage caused by severe winds and extremely frigid temperatures
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting that they have teams on the field working diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely frigid temperatures and severe, high winds. According to Georgia Power, due to the severe weather, trees and powerlines have fallen down, which has interrupted service for Georgia Power […]
wrganews.com
Widespread Power Outages reported on Friday morning in Northwest Georgia
Georgia Power has reported widespread power outages this morning in Northwest Georgia. As of 6:17 AM, the following are without power:. In Floyd County, 204 customers on Wilkerson Road. 567 customers in the area around Billy Pyle, Burnett Ferry Road, Alto Park, and West End Elementary. 229 customers on Blacks Bluff Road. 161 customers on Big Texas Valley Road near Lavender Creek.
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic Blast: Busted pipes ruin Christmas for some
EAST POINT, Ga. - North Georgians are in for yet another cold night as the ‘Arctic Blast’ lives up to its name. One of the biggest issues residents are seeing from the winter weather is frozen pipes leading to bursts. An East Point family was one of the...
Georgia wakes up to bitterly cold weather, downed trees and power outages
Georgians awoke to freezing temperatures Friday morning and began assessing damages from the wind, rain, and freezing temperatures. Here are some reports from around Georgia on the impact of the arctic blast. Columbia County. In Columbia County, about 3,000 residents are without power due to multiple downed trees and power...
Georgia Power offers tips to prepare for winter freeze
Extremely cold temperatures are expected throughout north and central Georgia this week. As the region grips for the blast of cold, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company is actively monitoring changing weather conditions. Technicians will be ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter...
cobbcountycourier.com
Abnormally low temperatures in Georgia expected to continue through Monday
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory and wind chill warning for Cobb County and much of the rest of Georgia that extends through Christmas day. A separate hazardous weather outlook stated that abnormally low temperatures will continue through Monday. What is in the statement?. The statement gives...
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors Outside
We love hosting family and friends in the Greater Atlanta area at the holidays, but let's be honest: sometimes, you just have to get out of the house. So when the indoors gets a little too crowded after some of the holiday cheer has worn off, we usually suggest an outdoor outing that blends unique Georgia stops, a natural high and space to roam.
