Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Related
WOOD
The magic doesn’t end at Christmas, head to Legoland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Legoland Discovery Center is a magical experience that kids, and families will enjoy when they visit the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills. Enjoy building cool Lego creations in their vast build areas. They even feature 2 indoor rides that are Lego themed, the first is Kingdom Quest. On this fun and interactive ride it is your mission to achieve the highest score in this arcade style ride. The second ride is the Merlin Apprentice ride. Did you think about asking Santa how to fly for Christmas? Well if you didn’t, Merlin has you covered as you can learn how to fly! After all of the lego building and rides, relax at the Lego 4D Cinema movie theater. They feature regular showings of The LEGO® Movie™ 4D A New Adventure andLEGO® City: Report For Duty™!
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?
Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
GR family continues tradition, provides Christmas for the homeless
The Rosinksi family in Grand Rapids joined with friends to deliver Christmas cheer, meals, snacks and warm clothing for the homeless.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Old Goat provides ‘sensory overload’ meals in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for dinner and a show, The Old Goat in Alger Heights is the perfect dinner spot for you. The Old Goat opened in 2015, at 2434 Eastern Ave. SE. The 6,000-square-foot multilevel restaurant seats nearly 200, including an outdoor patio. Owner Cory DeMint also owns Electric Cheetah and Cheetah’s Soup Shop, both on Wealthy Street SE.
Blizzard can’t stop Grand Rapids wedding
The blizzard couldn't stop a couple from getting married Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids movie studio finds room to grow outside of the city
Since opening in September 2021, Sikkema said the West Michigan community has embraced Black Pigeon and showed them that the demand is here.
WOOD
Much Warmer with Rain Later This Week
If you like snow, take some time to enjoy it the next several days, because it’s going to be much warmer with rain later this week. Ski resorts and snowmobile trails have beautiful snow to play in right now, but a good share of this will be gone by the end of the week.
Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
Woodland, Rivertown Malls close early on Friday due to weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shoppers will have to wait until Christmas Eve to get those last minute gifts because the malls are closing early on Friday. The Rivertown Mall announced that they are closing at 4 p.m. They have not announced if there will be any changes to hours tomorrow.
Teens selling homemade gifts as part of West Michigan employment training program
KENTWOOD, MI - Teens residing and participating in Wedgwood Christian Services‘ Employment Training program have made a variety of handmade products available for purchase online. The teens in the program have been working to sell handcrafted wood products, candles, pillows and other gift items on their Etsy store since...
Experience The Biggest Light Display in West Michigan Even After Christmas Day
The feeling of Christmas is not simply for one day only. You can (and should) experience it for a few days longer if you want to. The best way to do that is to find Christmas experiences that last until the New Year. According to My Michigan Beach,. "this is...
WZZM 13
Community helps dig out animal shelter in Muskegon
Pound Buddies, an aminal rescue in Muskegon, put a call out for help digging out from the snow this Christmas Eve. The community jumped in to help.
Blizzard is 'snow' big deal for these Grand Haven businesses
While the blizzard continued to pound Grand Haven on Friday, some businesses decided to still remain open.
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
The Rapid ending services early amid blizzard
The Rapid will be ending its services at 7 p.m. on Friday and will not have service Sunday.
New bakery offering cookie decorating classes, kits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After moving here from Cuba just three years ago, Vanessa Shmanske is now a West Michigan small business owner selling sweet treats on the southeast side of Grand Rapids. Her bakery is called Sweet Details Grand Rapids and specializes in custom treats, wedding cakes and...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Station Grill is touted as ‘Muskegon’s favorite burger destination’
MUSKEGON, MI - The Station Grill has been a staple in the Muskegon community since it first opened in 1972, growing in popularity for its mouthwatering burgers and wings. Owner Chris Meyers and his wife Kelly took over the business, 910 W Broadway Ave. in Muskegon, from his parents in 1998.
WOOD
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital offers tips to keep you safe during winter break
Local injury prevention coordinator Kelley Miller told News 8 that many easily avoidable injuries occur during the holiday season. (Dec. 23, 2022) Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital offers tips to keep …. Local injury prevention coordinator Kelley Miller told News 8 that many easily avoidable injuries occur during the holiday...
WZZM 13
West Michigan pizza delivery drivers stay safe while delivering in winter storm
WYOMING, Mich. — Delivery services like DoorDash have suspended its deliveries until Saturday due to the winter storm that has hit West Michigan. However, despite these conditions, the Papa John's in Wyoming is staying open. With this weather, the calls are coming in by the minute. "It starts to...
Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
Comments / 0