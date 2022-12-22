ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

The magic doesn’t end at Christmas, head to Legoland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Legoland Discovery Center is a magical experience that kids, and families will enjoy when they visit the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills. Enjoy building cool Lego creations in their vast build areas. They even feature 2 indoor rides that are Lego themed, the first is Kingdom Quest. On this fun and interactive ride it is your mission to achieve the highest score in this arcade style ride. The second ride is the Merlin Apprentice ride. Did you think about asking Santa how to fly for Christmas? Well if you didn’t, Merlin has you covered as you can learn how to fly! After all of the lego building and rides, relax at the Lego 4D Cinema movie theater. They feature regular showings of The LEGO® Movie™ 4D A New Adventure andLEGO® City: Report For Duty™!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?

Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Old Goat provides ‘sensory overload’ meals in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for dinner and a show, The Old Goat in Alger Heights is the perfect dinner spot for you. The Old Goat opened in 2015, at 2434 Eastern Ave. SE. The 6,000-square-foot multilevel restaurant seats nearly 200, including an outdoor patio. Owner Cory DeMint also owns Electric Cheetah and Cheetah’s Soup Shop, both on Wealthy Street SE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Much Warmer with Rain Later This Week

If you like snow, take some time to enjoy it the next several days, because it’s going to be much warmer with rain later this week. Ski resorts and snowmobile trails have beautiful snow to play in right now, but a good share of this will be gone by the end of the week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
WAYLAND, MI

