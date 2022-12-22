Man accidentally released from jail due to 'human error' charged with murder

A n Ohio man who was mistakenly released from jail due to "human error" is back in custody and facing murder charges.

David Johnson III had been in custody on charges relating to the Nov. 18 death of his infant son when a clerical error saw him released on Nov. 29, according to a report.

It was "human error," Franklin County Judge Jaiza Page said.

An "administrative error occurred in the filing of the document revoking his bond such that the jail was not notified and that is likely why he was released."

Page took immediate action when it was discovered Johnson was released.

"As soon as I was alerted that he had been released, which I was told on [Dec. 2], I immediately requested that a warrant for his arrest be issued and that has been done," Page said.

Johnson was taken into custody again by Columbus police Monday, according to the report.

Johnson has been charged with murder for the Dec. 13 fatal footing of Andrew Combs, 21, during an attempted robbery, the report noted.

"The last thing I saw was him coming out with his vape and they shot him at least four times," Victoria Perez, Comb's pregnant girlfriend, said.

"I held his hand, he kept screaming, "'I'm going to die, I'm going to die.' I just kept screaming, 'I need help!'"

Johnson also faces charges for an April 2021 shooting that resulted in the death of another man and the 2022 death of his 1-year-old son.

Fentanyl, meth, and cocaine were found in Johnson's home along with the child's corpse, and the Franklin County Coroner said the boy died due to a drug overdose.