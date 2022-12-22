Twitter deletes Donald Trump Jr. tweet featuring naked Hunter Biden

Twitter r emoved a tweet by Donald Trump Jr. that featured a naked picture of Hunter Biden.

Trump Jr. had tweeted an image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing Congress, on which he had photoshopped an image of Biden standing next to Zelensky. The photo was deleted Thursday because it violated Twitter's terms of service.

While Twitter has not identified what rule the tweet breached, the company's nonconsensual nudity policy bars users from sharing "intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent."

Biden was photoshopped in as a reference to his business dealings in Ukraine. Biden had joined a Ukrainian gas company board and was involved in select business affairs. These dealings have made him a target of Republicans, who allege he has been involved in illicit business affairs and that Biden's presence there may have created a conflict of interest.

This isn't the first time that Twitter has removed Biden's nudes from the platform. The company removed multiple tweets featuring deepfakes of the younger Biden in 2020 at the prompting of President Joe Biden's campaign, according to the Twitter Files , a series of internal documents released by Elon Musk to a few journalists.

Zelensky appeared before Congress on Wednesday, where he spoke on the Ukraine-Russia war and asked for additional funding and help from Congress.