THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO