Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
What can renters do if pipes burst due to winter weather?
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - Many Georgia renters are angry at landlords over pipes that broke in the weekend freeze. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights, says it’s only been a couple...
WRDW-TV
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
WRDW-TV
Water main break leads to lane closure on Gordon Highway
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A water main break is leading to a temporary lane closure on Gordon Highway, according to Columbia County officials. An eastbound lane of the highway will be closed Thursday from East Milledgeville Court to Verdery Street. The closure began at 9 a.m. and will continue until repairs are complete.
WRDW-TV
‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
WRDW-TV
Greene Street neighbors start petition to turn lights back on
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new petition hits the web asking for the streetlights to return to Greene Street. It comes after they shut down the lights because of a safety issue when exposed ground wiring began shocking dogs out on walks. Commissioner Jordan Johnson says they’re working to get temporary solar lighting for neighbors in Old Towne.
WRDW-TV
Neighbors call for Augusta leaders to address Riverwalk repairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Riverwalk is one of our biggest attractions locally, but one neighbor says the area is starting to have some concerns. From cracks in the concrete trash all along the path and even foul graffiti. “Start addressing the issues instead of continuing to let them...
WRDW-TV
Local businesses still feeling pain from freeze damage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record-low Christmas temperatures are still impacting many homeowners across the two-state. Plumbers tell us as temperatures slowly rise and the water melts, we get a full picture of the damage. It’s not just homeowners dealing with issues. One local business didn’t expect to be closing...
‘A new challenge:’ Ga. insurance commissioner says thousands filing claims amid freezing temps
ATLANTA — Thousands of homeowners across Georgia are facing major damage after pipes burst over the last several days during freezing cold temperatures. In an exclusive interview, Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner John King sat down with Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins to the historic and unprecedented damages that homeowners and renters are facing related to the extreme temperatures.
WRDW-TV
Bulldogs preparing for battle
The FBI is warning fans to be careful with their tickets ahead of the Peach bowl in Atlanta and National Championship game in Los Angeles. Key things to know in the aftermath of hard freeze. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 Midday (recurring).
WRDW-TV
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died after a car crash that occurred on South Carolina Highway 28 at Melrose Road. Deputies responded to the scene of a traffic accident in the Clarks Hill area of McCormick County on Highway 28 South. According to a McCormick County Sheriff’s...
WRDW-TV
Local fireworks vendor prepares for New Year’s Eve rush
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Along with the ball drop, you may be celebrating the new year with fireworks. We stopped by Wacky Wayne’s Fireworks to see how they prepare before the big night. Employees say they have everything from sparklers to huge show fireworks. Alivia Ansley tells us the...
WRDW-TV
City of Augusta holds winter coat drive for domestic violence center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weather may be warming up, but we still have plenty of the winter season left. Augusta is holding a coat drive for the SafeHomes Domestic Violence Center. You can donate new coats at the administrative office and all community centers until Jan. 2. We talked...
WRDW-TV
How will AU-Wellstar partnership affect health care in CSRA?
AUGUSTA, Ga. - A planned partnership between Augusta University Health and an Atlanta-area health care system reflects a trend of hospital mergers across the country and in the Peach State. Augusta University Health said Tuesday it signed a letter of intent to join the Marietta-based nonprofit Wellstar Health System. It...
WRDW-TV
Drop off your Christmas tree to create a fish habitat at Clarks Hill Lake
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the holiday season coming to a close, your first thought might be to throw out your old Christmas tree, but did you know you can recycle your tree?. “It’s like a big food chain reaction,” said Evan Brashier, conservation biologist at Clarks Hill Lake....
WRDW-TV
‘It just wasn’t enough’: Pipe break leaves family without water for days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced he’s extending the state of emergency because of the winter weather we’re seeing. Homeowners are trying to find the parts they need to fix busted and frozen pipes. We found a lot of frustrated people looking for quick fixes.
WRDW-TV
SCDMV offices hit red light in network outage, online transactions unaffected
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it cannot currently process any transactions. The agency said on its Facebook page it is experiencing a “statewide network outage.”. Agency spokesperson Maranda Williams said they do not yet know what caused the outage or have a...
WRDW-TV
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks days before closing
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a fight to hold on to her liquor license, Stay Social’s Owner Renee Hajek says she plans to close her restaurant for good. She’s speaking out after one county revoking her license will stop her from running a business with alcohol for the next 10 years.
WRDW-TV
FBI issues warning on sports ticket scams
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 Midday (recurring). Man, woman arrested in robbery at Augusta car wash. Richmond County deputies say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a “robbery by force” at LuLu’s Car Wash, 1456 Jackson Road, on Nov. 17. Riley's...
WRDW-TV
Man, woman arrested in robbery at Augusta car wash
The FBI is warning fans to be careful with their tickets ahead of the Peach bowl in Atlanta and National Championship game in Los Angeles. Key things to know in the aftermath of hard freeze. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 Midday (recurring).
Comments / 0