18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Hit and Run on Hwy 299
Video provided by a reader of the possible crime scene. Press release from the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area :. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 AM, the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death. Preliminarily, it is believed that during the late night hours of the 20th, and the early morning hours of the 21st, the deceased party was walking on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Evidence collected at the scene is consistent with the suspect vehicle having been a semi truck which may have minor to moderate damage to the front right side of the cab, to include missing mirrors.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle
kymkemp.com
Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101
kymkemp.com
A GoFundMe Started for Couple Who Lost Dogs in Fire Following Quake
On Tuesday, not long after the 6.4 earthquake centered near Rio Dell badly damaged many homes in the area, Chris Noonan and his partner Kalishakti’s home caught fire. According to Arcata Fire, “A pet boa constrictor was rescued from the residence, but unfortunately, two dogs succumbed to smoke inhalation prior to being rescued.”
krcrtv.com
4.1 Magnitude Earthquake hits Humboldt County just days after previous one
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CALIF. — Four days after a historic 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Humboldt County residents received a smaller, though still significant, shake today. According to the USGS Earthquake Map, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the coast around 11:33 AM today. The map says the quake started eight kilometers east of Hydesville, and sent shockwaves throughout much of the North Coast.
No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake
krcrtv.com
Fifth Street Lloyd Building under safety inspection following earthquake
A standout part of the Eureka city skyline, the Lloyd Building, is undergoing safety inspections after cracks formed following the 6.4 earthquake that struck Humboldt County early Dec. 20. Members of Caltrans and Humboldt Bay Fire were out at the building, located at 219 Fifth St., locating cracks and areas...
kymkemp.com
EPD Will Be Conducting a DUI Checkpoint This Holiday Season
December 27, 2022, the Eureka Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint December 27th from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight at an undisclosed location. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. “Impaired drivers put others...
kymkemp.com
NWS Warns Humboldt Bay Residents of Minor Flooding Possibility
Get those rubber boots out…the coming storm is predicted to cause minor flooding in the Humboldt Bay Region, predicts the National Weather Service in Eureka. ‘Southerly winds are expected to increase water levels above forecast high tide levels,” states a post on Twitter. “Some minor flooding in low areas around Humboldt Bay is expected, particularly in King Salmon and Jackson Ranch Road in the Arcata Bottoms.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
Jury Convicts Arcata Man of Assault With a Firearm for Valley West Shooting Incident in June
PREVIOUSLY: Arcata Police Arrest 31-Year-Old Man in Connection With Valley West Shooting Incident. District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that today a Humboldt County jury found Joshua Lee Harris (31) of Arcata guilty of assault with a firearm, including the special allegation that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the crime.
kymkemp.com
30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
kymkemp.com
Six Businesses in Eureka Looted Following Earthquake
We received reports of looting occurring in Eureka after on the morning of December 20, following a 6.4 earthquake that shook the north coast in the early morning hours. Dr. Paul Domanchuk reported that the Vision Center in Eureka was broken into around 3 a.m. Cash and other items were stolen. The Eureka Police Department was notified.
kymkemp.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
kymkemp.com
National Weather Service Warns of Possible Debris Flow in Northern Trinity County
With heavy rains predicted for this evening and into Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Eureka is warning residents of northeastern Trinity County of possible debris flow occurring in the area of the River Complex burn scar. “The greatest threat will exist across the Coffee Creek drainage basin,” the weather...
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?
On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)
kymkemp.com
Suspected Thief Arrested After Detained by Citizen
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. A man wanted in connection to numerous burglaries in the Bayside community is now in custody.
krcrtv.com
Dam removed restoring blocked tributary on South Fork Eel River
EUREKA, Calif. — A wild fish habitat in a tributary of the South Fork Eel River is now accessible once more after the removal of the Cedar Creek Dam. According to California Trout, the effort to remove the dam was completed in partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and other partners as part of a fish passage restoration project.
lostcoastoutpost.com
