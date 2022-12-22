ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lostcoastoutpost.com

18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Hit and Run on Hwy 299

Video provided by a reader of the possible crime scene. Press release from the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area :. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 AM, the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death. Preliminarily, it is believed that during the late night hours of the 20th, and the early morning hours of the 21st, the deceased party was walking on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Evidence collected at the scene is consistent with the suspect vehicle having been a semi truck which may have minor to moderate damage to the front right side of the cab, to include missing mirrors.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle

On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101

This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

A GoFundMe Started for Couple Who Lost Dogs in Fire Following Quake

On Tuesday, not long after the 6.4 earthquake centered near Rio Dell badly damaged many homes in the area, Chris Noonan and his partner Kalishakti’s home caught fire. According to Arcata Fire, “A pet boa constrictor was rescued from the residence, but unfortunately, two dogs succumbed to smoke inhalation prior to being rescued.”
RIO DELL, CA
krcrtv.com

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake hits Humboldt County just days after previous one

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CALIF. — Four days after a historic 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Humboldt County residents received a smaller, though still significant, shake today. According to the USGS Earthquake Map, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the coast around 11:33 AM today. The map says the quake started eight kilometers east of Hydesville, and sent shockwaves throughout much of the North Coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ABC10

No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake

HYDESVILLE, Calif. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Hydesville...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fifth Street Lloyd Building under safety inspection following earthquake

A standout part of the Eureka city skyline, the Lloyd Building, is undergoing safety inspections after cracks formed following the 6.4 earthquake that struck Humboldt County early Dec. 20. Members of Caltrans and Humboldt Bay Fire were out at the building, located at 219 Fifth St., locating cracks and areas...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Will Be Conducting a DUI Checkpoint This Holiday Season

December 27, 2022, the Eureka Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint December 27th from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight at an undisclosed location. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. “Impaired drivers put others...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

NWS Warns Humboldt Bay Residents of Minor Flooding Possibility

Get those rubber boots out…the coming storm is predicted to cause minor flooding in the Humboldt Bay Region, predicts the National Weather Service in Eureka. ‘Southerly winds are expected to increase water levels above forecast high tide levels,” states a post on Twitter. “Some minor flooding in low areas around Humboldt Bay is expected, particularly in King Salmon and Jackson Ranch Road in the Arcata Bottoms.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Six Businesses in Eureka Looted Following Earthquake

We received reports of looting occurring in Eureka after on the morning of December 20, following a 6.4 earthquake that shook the north coast in the early morning hours. Dr. Paul Domanchuk reported that the Vision Center in Eureka was broken into around 3 a.m. Cash and other items were stolen. The Eureka Police Department was notified.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
kymkemp.com

Suspected Thief Arrested After Detained by Citizen

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. A man wanted in connection to numerous burglaries in the Bayside community is now in custody.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Dam removed restoring blocked tributary on South Fork Eel River

EUREKA, Calif. — A wild fish habitat in a tributary of the South Fork Eel River is now accessible once more after the removal of the Cedar Creek Dam. According to California Trout, the effort to remove the dam was completed in partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and other partners as part of a fish passage restoration project.
EUREKA, CA

