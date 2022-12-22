Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for the entire State of New York in advance of a significant winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday. Heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lakeshore flooding, and flash freezing are all possible in various regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday, with total snow accumulations forecast to reach up to three feet.

3 DAYS AGO