Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
Wind chill advisory extended through Christmas morning for parts of CNY
A wind chill advisory for parts of Central New York has been extended through Christmas morning. The National Weather service announced Saturday afternoon that the wind chill advisory will be extended to 7 a.m. Sunday. Madison and Cortland counties are among the areas impacted by the advisory, according to the...
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Expected Across New York
There is good news and bad news when it comes to the weather for your Christmas Day. The good news is that the Blizzard Warning has expired for many parts of New York. All across Western New York and in parts of upstate New York are no longer under a blizzard warning.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly blizzard cripples western New York
Start your day with the latest weather news – deadly blizzard paralyzes western New York, an Alberta Clipper will bring new snow to blizzard-weary northern US and the deep freeze is coming to an end.
Wind could make it feel like 24 below zero for holidays, wind chill advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. — A storm heading to Central New York just in time for the holidays is now expected to have wind chills of 24 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service. A wind chill advisory has been issued starting at 5 p.m. Friday and lasting until...
Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Monday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, click or […]
Central New York counties issuing travel advisories
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Travel Advisory has been issued for Onondaga County effective 7 a.m. Friday, December 23 until 7 a.m. Saturday, December 24, according to County Executive J. Ryan McMahon. Drivers may experience hazardous driving conditions throughout the county. A widespread of rain, followed by a flash freeze, high winds and snow, have […]
Cortland County Sheriff Issues Travel Advisory
The Cortland County Sheriff has issued a Travel Advisory for Cortland County until 8am tomorrow morning (Saturday). The sheriff department warns of hazardous travel conditions, which will make traveling difficult. The advisory does not restrict travel, but does recommend that if you do travel to use caution and plan ahead....
Reminder: Travel advisories through the weekend
(WWNY) - You might want to rethink any travel plans and family gatherings you had planned for the weekend. Sheriff’ offices in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties have issued no-unnecessary-travel advisories because of winter storm conditions expected to start Friday afternoon. Both advisories start at 1 p.m. Friday and last for the duration of posted blizzard warnings.
Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response Warns of High Winds and Freezing Temperatures
The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is warning residents of incoming cold Artic air and high winds for later this evening, Friday, December 23rd. There is currently a wind advisory with gusts expected to reach 50mph, which could result in scattered power outages throughout the county. Beginning at 7pm, a wind chill advisory will begin with temperatures going down to minus 15 degrees potentially.
Onondaga County issues travel advisory, closes offices, parks due to storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County has issued a travel advisory for Friday and closed county offices in anticipation of the winter storm forecast to hit the region. The travel advisory was issued by County Executive Ryan McMahon starting at 7 a.m. Friday morning until 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from his office.
Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties issue travel advisories
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory for all of Jefferson County. It goes into effect at 1 p.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says the advisory will remain in effect for the duration of the blizzard warning issued by...
Statewide state of emergency declared ahead of storm
Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for the entire State of New York in advance of a significant winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday. Heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lakeshore flooding, and flash freezing are all possible in various regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday, with total snow accumulations forecast to reach up to three feet.
Wind Chill Advisory, Weather Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has released a weather warning and put a Wind Chill Advisory into effect from today at 5 p.m. until Saturday, December 24th, at noon.
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
Statewide State Of Emergency Issued Amidst Complicated Storm
As we prepare for one of the most travel heavy weekends of the year, a complicated weather forecast that is legitimately changing by the hour has caused Governor Hochul to declare a statewide State of Emergency, effective now through Monday. Several New York State vehicle bans have been put in...
Beware: Flood Warning Issued In Many Parts Of WNY, Flooding May Be Significant
The historic snowstorm that will hit Western New York starting tomorrow may cause flooding in many counties in the region. The storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall, but the National Weather Service in Buffalo says it's too early to predict how much. This graphic shows where the main risk...
Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
