ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Monday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, click or […]
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Central New York counties issuing travel advisories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Travel Advisory has been issued for Onondaga County effective 7 a.m. Friday, December 23 until 7 a.m. Saturday, December 24, according to County Executive J. Ryan McMahon. Drivers may experience hazardous driving conditions throughout the county. A widespread of rain, followed by a flash freeze, high winds and snow, have […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County Sheriff Issues Travel Advisory

The Cortland County Sheriff has issued a Travel Advisory for Cortland County until 8am tomorrow morning (Saturday). The sheriff department warns of hazardous travel conditions, which will make traveling difficult. The advisory does not restrict travel, but does recommend that if you do travel to use caution and plan ahead....
wwnytv.com

Reminder: Travel advisories through the weekend

(WWNY) - You might want to rethink any travel plans and family gatherings you had planned for the weekend. Sheriff’ offices in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties have issued no-unnecessary-travel advisories because of winter storm conditions expected to start Friday afternoon. Both advisories start at 1 p.m. Friday and last for the duration of posted blizzard warnings.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response Warns of High Winds and Freezing Temperatures

The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is warning residents of incoming cold Artic air and high winds for later this evening, Friday, December 23rd. There is currently a wind advisory with gusts expected to reach 50mph, which could result in scattered power outages throughout the county. Beginning at 7pm, a wind chill advisory will begin with temperatures going down to minus 15 degrees potentially.
mylittlefalls.com

Statewide state of emergency declared ahead of storm

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for the entire State of New York in advance of a significant winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday. Heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lakeshore flooding, and flash freezing are all possible in various regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday, with total snow accumulations forecast to reach up to three feet.
94.3 Lite FM

Statewide State Of Emergency Issued Amidst Complicated Storm

As we prepare for one of the most travel heavy weekends of the year, a complicated weather forecast that is legitimately changing by the hour has caused Governor Hochul to declare a statewide State of Emergency, effective now through Monday. Several New York State vehicle bans have been put in...
localsyr.com

Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy