No, Mitchell International Airport is not closed

Don't fret, Mitchell International Airport is not actually closed.

There are some pretty untrue statements floating around the internet that Mitchell International Aiport in Milwaukee is closed and will be until after Christmas. Unfortunately for employees, and fortunately for those traveling, that's not true.

The airport took to Twitter Thursday to announce it was in fact OPEN and operational, despite reports from Flight Aware and CNN that said otherwise.

However, that's not to say some changes could be coming given the winter storm entering the area. O'Hare in Chicago is already seeing hundreds of delays and cancelations, and Milwaukee could be next.

Mitchell International is urging passengers to keep in touch with their airline for the latest flight status.

