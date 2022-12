Prompted by a reader question sent to me via Twitter DMs, I thought it was a good time to revisit the scholarship count and distribution for KU Football with the early signing period over. Looking back on my speculation of where the scholarship count was headed for 2023, the Jayhawks are on track to come close to reaching the limit before next season, but I still think it will be 2024 before they get there. When I last mulled over the scholarship count in early September, I thought 10 or 11 players would enter the transfer portal, and to date 6 have. I would expect several more to enter after the bowl game and a few more after spring practice. So I think my estimate of 10 or 11 is right on. I may miss the mark a bit in my estimates for the number of players returning as super seniors. My guess was 5 would return. It looks like the actual number will be 7 unless one or more ends up on the transfer list. So who is leaving? Below is my breakdown of players leaving and why.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO