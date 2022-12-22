Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver dies in multi-vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A driver from Florence is dead after her vehicle hit two oncoming cars on 50 Highway Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Kristan Price, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Warrensburg driver, Layne Fischer reported minor injuries and was hospitalized. Price's eastbound vehicle had reportedly...
Two injured in crash involving car and pickup
Two area residents sustained injuries in an accident involving a car and pickup truck in Clay County on Thursday morning, December 22. The Highway Patrol reports pickup driver 47-year-old Jeannie Pettit of Gallatin and car passenger 71-year-old Darlene Rainey of Jamesport were taken by emergency medical services to the Liberty Hospital. Their injuries were described as minor. No injuries were reported for the driver of the car, 22-year-old Thomas Wehren of Valparaiso, Indiana.
Missouri teen injured after SUV overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after noon Saturday in DeKalb County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by a 17-year-old girl from Weatherby was northbound on Highway EE ten miles north of Cameron. The driver lost control of the...
Child shot in Kansas City, police investigating circumstances
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child under the age of five was rushed to the hospital after being shot, police say. Kansas City police were dispatched on a shooting call to the area of the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday. When...
Iowa man killed in fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 61-year-old man from Muscatine, Iowa, died in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Saturday. Kansas Highway Patrol said the man, driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne, was traveling southbound on I-35 at mile marker 183 when his vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck a guard rail. KHP said the reason for the change of direction was unknown.
KC police make special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need months after their loved one was killed while riding a bike. “Today is about giving back to a family that lost a loved one,” said Kansas City Police Department...
Woman killed after being ejected from car on ramp at Grandview Triangle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died early Friday morning after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on a ramp at the Grandview Triangle in Kansas City, MO. Emergency crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to southbound I-49 in response to a crash. A purple Nissan Murano took a curve in the road, hit the Jersey barrier, then left the right side of the road, overturning and rolling several times, according to a report released by the Kansas City Police Department.
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, December, 24th. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of a 2002 Dodge Dakota near Mayetta and that’s when Illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
1 person killed after crashing a vehicle upside down into icy Brush Creek in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Thursday after a vehicle landed upside down in an icy Brush Creek. Fire crews and police were called out a 2:20 p.m. on a water rescue call at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Paseo Boulevard in Kansas City for a vehicle in Brush Creek.
Multiple Vehicle Involved in Crash on I-29
A St Joseph driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident on I-29 in Buchanan County around noon Saturday. The Highway Patrol’s report says 3 vehicles were heading northbound on I-29. 51-year-old Wendy Teague of St Joseph was following a vehicle too closely and attempted to avoid a collision, but hit the back of a vehicle driving by 19-year-old Caveon Weston of St Joseph. Weston’s vehicle then struck the back of a third vehicle being operated by 27 year old Spencer Jones of Savannah. The vehicles operated by Teague and Weston were totaled from the accident. Jones’ vehicle had minor damage.
1 killed in wreck at I-435 EB exit ramp to SB I-49 in Kansas City, Missouri
One person was killed in a wreck around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, in the Three Trails Crossing area.
One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a minivan went down an embankment and crashed into icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived at the scene near...
Two arrests made in Osawatomie after stolen autos recovered
OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested two Olathe residents on Monday, Dec. 19, at Casey’s General Store after two stolen automobiles were recovered. Officers were first alerted to the presence of a suspicious vehicle at the store, located at 503 E. Main St. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in a previous case in which a man driving the vehicle used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items from the store, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
2 people killed in separate crashes in Independence
Independence police are investigating two separate crashes that killed two people Wednesday evening.
Local group buys Christmas presents for children whose mother died
Bill Hurrelbrink shares his family favorite recipe for a breakfast casserole!. Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:31 AM UTC. Bitter cold...
Police ID teen victim in fatal Kansas shooting
KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 18-year-old Amir Terry of Missouri, according to a statement from police. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec, 18, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
KC police searching for 14-year-old missing since December 18
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old missing since December 18. If seen call KCPD.
Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Video shows KC murder suspect, victim arguing before gunshots
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the Dec. 14, fatal shooting of Curtis Henderson in the 3600 block of Jefferson Street in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Francisco J. Enriquez, 51, faces Murder 2nd Degree, two Unlawful...
Critical injury crash in KCMO sends 1 to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash at NE. 85th Terrace and N. Main Street early Wednesday morning sent one person to a local hospital with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a gray Nissan Quest was traveling northbound on N. Main when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign. Upon entrance into the intersection, the Nissan struck a silver Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on NE. 8th Terrace.
