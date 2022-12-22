Read full article on original website
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan Football: Odds and prediction vs TCU in the Fiesta Bowl
The Fiesta Bowl is now just five days away for Michigan football and TCU. Here’s a look at the odds as well as a prediction against the spread. It’s finally game week for the 2022 Fiesta Bowl which is also part of the College Football Playoff. Michigan football is the No. 2 seed for the second straight year and will face TCU.
Why Jack Tuttle was a perfect QB addition for Michigan Football
Michigan football lost a couple of quarterbacks in the transfer portal but also added one in Jack Tuttle and here’s why he was a perfect addition. The fact that Michigan football has added seven players from the transfer portal is a bit of a surprise, a welcome one. But...
Michigan Football: What’s next on the recruiting trail?
Early signing day has come and gone, and fans are wondering what’s next on the trail. The Wolverines had a good, successful signing day. They were able to hold onto four stars Cole Cabana and Enow Etta despite pushes from Miami and added four stars Karmello English and Jyaire Hill. While my prediction for Jeremiyah Love was unfortunately incorrect, fans should be happy with the results of signing day.
WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up
It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
Yardbarker
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?
It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
Maize n Brew
Discussion: What has impressed you the most about Michigan football’s newest commits?
It’s that time of year again with future Michigan Wolverines announcing their commitment to the University of Michigan this past week. After two arguably program-altering seasons, it’s clear the Wolverines are still blazing through the recruiting trail to maintain their current level of success. This year’s 23-member class comes in ranked 16th in the nation. The Wolverines’ additions from the transfer portal rank best in the country. What’s impressed you the most about Michigan’s recent recruiting activities?
Michigan Football: 3 recruits that will make an immediate impact
While the 2023 recruiting cycle isn’t over yet, Michigan football saw most of their incoming freshmen sign on Wednesday. While not an elite class, it’s one that Michigan can be happy with, and includes a few guys that can contribute from day one. It won’t be easy for...
Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight
The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
Michigan Basketball: Former Wolverines stand out on Christmas Day in NBA
Former Michigan basketball standouts Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jordan Poole had stellar days for their NBA teams in Christmas Day victories. Christmas Day is sort of like the unofficial start of the NBA season. Obviously, the more hardcore fans of the league would disagree with that, but it’s when others who might have been paying more attention to the NFL start to notice pro basketball again.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location
SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
Hello Ann Arbor: It’s fun to look back at lost student hangouts; Dexter remembers a leader
Long ago when I was a reporter, I wrote a weekly history feature and one of the things it taught me is that people love to look back at the places that have left them with fond memories. Whether it’s a long-gone bar or restaurant or a favorite store for...
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Detroit News
Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here are our recent reviews
This year our restaurant reviews told the stories of wine bars, neighborhood diners, swanky destination restaurants and many other types of businesses throughout Metro Detroit. Below are links to each review that ran this year. Click for the full review, plus photo galleries, addresses, price points and how to make...
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer picks departing lawmaker for State Board of Education
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has selected state Sen. Marshall Bullock, a Democrat from Detroit, to fill a vacancy on the State Board of Education, a panel that helps oversee Michigan public schools. Bullock, who lost his bid for a second term in the Senate in August, was one...
Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out
Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
New Ypsilanti pizzeria offers whole-wheat dough, halal options
YPSILANTI, MI -- A new pizza place is now serving up slices in Ypsilanti. Issa’s Pizza, 530 N. Huron St., launched in early December, bringing halal options and fresh pizza dough to the city. Although owner Omar Sowe has worked in the pizza industry for 17 years, this is...
