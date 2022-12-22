ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Richmond neighborhood

By WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The suspect in a shooting in New York is in police custody after being arrested by FBI agents and Richmond Police in a neighborhood on the city's Southside Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Mount Vernon, New York, said officers found a man who had been shot in the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon.

First responders helped the man, who was later identified as Garfield Morgan. Police said he is expected to recover.

Investigators said they identified the shooter as Delvuana Brown of Richmond. They tracked him back to his home on Berwick Road.

Brown, who was arrested Tuesday, is facing second-degree attempted murder charges.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

WTVR CBS 6

