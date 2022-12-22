Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Louis twins with Princess Charlotte for royal Christmas debut
Prince Louis looks up to his big sister in more ways than one. Much like this summer, when his Platinum Jubilee antics delighted royal fans, 4-year-old Louis was the star of the show as the royal family carried out their traditional Christmas Day walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham yesterday — and the little royal twinned with his sister, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, for the occasion. Pairing his navy, velvet-trimmed Trotters Heritage Classic Coat (from $224) with burgundy shorts and navy knee socks, Louis grinned as he made his first Christmas Day appearance with the family — and even tugged on his...
17 Bosses Who Made The Most Shocking, Entitled, And Straight-Up Wildest Decisions I've Ever Seen
Ah yes, the "entitled youth of today" just don't want to work. 🙄
15 Famous People Who Allegedly Died of Food Poisoning
If you’ve ever come down with a case of food poisoning (and who hasn’t?), then you already know that it’s no joke. Getting food poisoning can be an absolutely miserable experience – and it’s actually killed some of history’s most prominent people. Food poisoning, also called foodborne illness, is the result of eating food that’s […]
Houston Chronicle
Donna Reed's daughter plays guardian angel for 'It's a Wonderful Life'
Since 1974, when a copyright lapse sent it into the public domain, the 1946 Frank Capra drama "It's a Wonderful Life" has been a Christmas classic, largely because it offered free programming for television stations. Over two decades, the uplifting story of George Bailey (James Stewart) overcoming suicidal despair with the help of a guardian angel became the quintessential Christmas movie, replete with a suitably evil villain - the heartless banker Mr. Potter - and wholesome, heartwarming romance, by way of George's loyal and resourceful wife, Mary, played by Donna Reed.
Comments / 0