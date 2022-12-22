ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton reveals the key to her 56-year marriage

By Amber Raiken
 4 days ago

Dolly Parton has revealed what the key to her happy marriage is with her husband of 56 years, Carl Dean.

The 76-year-old singer discussed her marriage during a recent interview with ET Canada and shared that their similar sense of humour is what’s kept their relationship so strong for so long.

“We both have a warped sense of humour,” she said. “And I think humour, honestly, is one of the best things when you’re married like that. Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humour, if you say something you can’t take back [you] usually have some crazy way of getting out of it.”

She confessed that she and Dean, who have been married since 1966, have never had “serious arguments” where they “say bad things to each other we have to take back”.

Parton also shared that she likes it when people ask her how long her marriage has lasted for and she can respond with: “I stay going.” She also noted how they benefit from having different careers.

“So we’re not in each other’s face all the time,” the actor explained. “He’s not in the business, so we have different interests, but yet we have the things we love to do together. So it was meant to be, I think. He was the one I was supposed to have and vice versa.”

The “Jolene” singer explained that even though Dean doesn’t work in the music industry, he’s extremely proud of her career. She told ET that she’s preparing a surprise for him on her upcoming album.

“He loves all of the songs. And I haven’t told him yet who I’m going to have on,” she said. “I don’t even know myself, who all is going to be on it. But he’ll love it. I’m doing so many of his favourite songs on the album, so I’ll play it to him when it’s all done.”

Over the years, Parton has spoken candidly about her marriage. During an episode of The Kelleigh Bannen Show in March , the philanthropist detailed why she’s kept it out of the public eye.

“I’ve known how to keep my husband private,” she said. “It’s just natural to me to protect the things and the people I love and to protect my own privacy.”

In January, she previously revealed that another secret to her happy marriage is “dressing up” for her husband .

“It’s important to me that I look as good as I can,” the “9 to 5” singer explained during an interview with E! News ’ Daily Pop. “I think it kind of helps keep things spicy.”

