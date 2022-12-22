ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Piece of Mackinac Bridge displayed at the South Pole

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TsNVM_0jrasU2r00

The South Pole is getting some love from the Mackinac Bridge.

The Mighty Mac spans five miles but recently a piece of the bridge took a 9,000-mile trip to Antarctica.

A few years ago, South Bend native Brendan Fisher bought a section of the bridge deck in an auction put on by the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

Fisher says he's a collector and has stockpiled metal from cranes, boilers, and mining equipment, as well as the bridge.

Earlier this year he began a 13-month assignment as a heavy equipment mechanic in Antarctica.

When he packed his bags, he also brought the sign he built from the Mackinac Bridge’s original deck grating. He snapped a picture posing with the piece at the bottom of the world.

Fisher has received permission to permanently display the sign made from the bridge at the United States Antarctic Program facility, keeping Pure Michigan in the pure cold forever.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm

Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning from Thursday night until Saturday, Christmas Eve, as a large storm front plows across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region. Snowfall totals will vary across the state, with most taking place on the west Lake Michigan coast line and in the northern Lower Peninsula. The metro Detroit area is expected to get somewhere between 3-7 inches of snow, with 5-8 inches expected further...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes

Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
DETROIT, MI
Golf.com

The 25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Michigan. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Michigan. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy