Piece of Mackinac Bridge displayed at the South Pole

The South Pole is getting some love from the Mackinac Bridge.

The Mighty Mac spans five miles but recently a piece of the bridge took a 9,000-mile trip to Antarctica.

A few years ago, South Bend native Brendan Fisher bought a section of the bridge deck in an auction put on by the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

Fisher says he's a collector and has stockpiled metal from cranes, boilers, and mining equipment, as well as the bridge.

Earlier this year he began a 13-month assignment as a heavy equipment mechanic in Antarctica.

When he packed his bags, he also brought the sign he built from the Mackinac Bridge’s original deck grating. He snapped a picture posing with the piece at the bottom of the world.

Fisher has received permission to permanently display the sign made from the bridge at the United States Antarctic Program facility, keeping Pure Michigan in the pure cold forever.

