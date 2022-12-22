ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

2 dogs dead, home destroyed, in major house fire on Eastern Shore

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Two dogs died in a fire, and a third is missing, after improperly-stored ash from a wood stove caused a fire in Dorchester County yesterday afternoon.

The fire destroyed the one-story, wood-frame home in Cambridge, causing an estimated $300,000 in total damage, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.

It was sparked by ash from a wood stove; the ash was being stored in a plastic container, and hot embers ignited the container, which spread quickly to a wooden fence and then the house.

The State Fire Marshal's office notes residents shouldn't use paper bags, plastic containers or cardboard boxes to store ash from a wood stove or fireplace.

The fire was reported at 3:05 p.m. Dec. 21, on Algonquin Road. It was discovered by a neighbor, and about 30 firefighters spent 45 minutes getting it under control.

No one was injured, but two dogs died, and a third is unaccounted for.

