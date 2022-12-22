ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Two Franco Harris tribute events canceled following his death

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBp6k_0jrasIhN00

Two events scheduled to honor Franco Harris and the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception play have been canceled following the Hall of Fame member’s death.

Harris, the Steelers great, died unexpectedly Tuesday night at his home in Sewickley, Pa., a suburb of Pittsburgh, at age 72. Cause of death has not been revealed.

The Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum called off its Thursday event, “Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception,” that was to feature a panel of Harris, a trio of former teammates and two members of the then-Oakland Raiders — the team on the other end of the legendary play. The Steelers won the playoff game, 13-7.

Also canceled was a private event Friday afternoon that would have screened the NFL Network documentary, “A Football Life: Franco Harris.” The network plans to air the special Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Still on the schedule are the public unveiling Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET of the Immaculate Reception monument at the site where the former Three Rivers Stadium — which hosted the Immaculate Reception game on Dec. 23, 1972 — once stood. At 3:41 p.m., the exact time of the play, a radio rebroadcast of the call will be played.

The Steelers intend to hold the retirement ceremony of Harris’ No. 32 jersey at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Harris will become the third Steelers player to be so honored, joining fellow Hall of Fame members Joe Greene (75) and Ernie Stautner (70).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMZ.com

Terry Bradshaw's 'Bradshaw Bunch' Won't Return Due to 2nd Cancer Diagnosis

Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health. Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Black leaders reflect on Franco Harris' legacy and contributions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The impact Franco Harris had reached far beyond the football field. He put his platform to good use for numerous causes and charities, including the services he performed within his own community. Black leaders in the city are reflecting on his life, legacy and contributions.Some say it's hard to live in Pittsburgh, let alone grow up here, without hearing about the influence Harris has had on the city. They say his impact on the community, especially minority communities, has been significant. And now with him gone, the leaders KDKA-TV's Royce Jones spoke with say they feel like an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today

The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
CLEVELAND, OH
lehighvalleynews.com

Remembering Franco Harris, the teammate: 'He was a great leader in life'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On the football field, Tom Donchez had a close-up view of the greatness of Franco Harris. That carried over into the real world, too. “Franco was a great leader,” said Donchez, a star at Liberty High School who played football with Harris at Penn State. “He wasn’t just a football leader. He was a great leader in life.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Rams announce news on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

93K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy