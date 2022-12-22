ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ronnie Hillman Dies: Denver Broncos Running Back For Super Bowl 50 Victory Was 31

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ji6u_0jrasCP100

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman , who played for the Peyton Manning-led team when it won Super Bowl 50, died Wednesday after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of kidney cancer in August. He was 31.

His death was announced by his family in a post on his Instagram page.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.,” the family statement reads. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends. We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”

Hillman was diagnosed last summer with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare form of kidney cancer that predominantly affects African Americans with the sickle cell trait.

The former San Diego State star player had been transferred to hospice care earlier this week.

After San Diego State, Hillman was drafted by the Broncos in 2012, and in his initial 2013 season the team played in Super Bowl XLVIII, losing 43-8 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Hillman’s 2015 season was his most successful, rushing for 863 yards and seven touchdowns. He was part of the team that won Super Bowl 50 on February 7, 2016.

After being released by the Broncos in 2016, Hillman, a native of Compton, California, played for the Minnesota Vikings, the San Diego Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys. His final year of pro football was 2017.

In a statement, the Broncos said, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman. A key contributor during the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season. Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate. Ronnie will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Fox News Ignores Joe Biden’s Christmas Address As POTUS Pleads For Poison Politics To End This Holiday Season

“I sincerely hope this holiday season will drain the poison that has infected our politics, and set us against one another,” an optimistic President Joe Biden said this afternoon in a Christmas address to the nation. However, if the politically nimble Democrat in the White House hoped to break through the echo chamber of our national discourse, Fox News Channel burst that wish. While CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the usual cable suspects carried POTUS’ speech live, the Rupert Murdoch-owned outlet played Scrooge and ignored the whole thing. Focusing on topics like the crisis at the southern border and the...
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video

Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return

Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
TAMPA, FL
Deadline

Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Is Thinking Of Getting Back As He Battles Stomach Cancer

UPDATE: In his first interview since revealing earlier this year that he has stomach cancer, Toby Keith says he is “thinking about getting back into fighting shape.” While acknowledging that his illness is “pretty debilitating, Keith added, “as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” Keith spoke to CMT Hot 20 Countdown on his condition. He said that “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith made his illness public in June, canceling dates as he took time for treatment. But he’s done a few public appearances, including one performance...
Deadline

Thom Bell Dies: Grammy-Winning Producer And Architect Of ‘The Sound Of Philadelphia’ Was 79

Thom Bell, who helped to create the soul songs style that became known in the 1960s and 1970s as “The Sound of Philadelphia,” died Thursday in Bellingham, Washington. He was 79 and no cause of death was given. His lawyer, Michael Silver, confirmed the death. Bell, along with fellow producers and songwriters Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, were the forces behind the lush orchestrations that characterized The Sound of Philadelphia. Bell, Gamble, and Huff were known as “The Mighty Three,” working out of a Broad Street building and creating a song factory that dominated the era’s charts and Top 40. Dyanna Williams,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady

Cris Collinsworth had some harsh criticism for Tom Brady after being dumbfounded by the play of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Sunday night. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their habit of late comebacks when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime in Week 16. The game was tied 6-6 at halftime as not... The post Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Rams announce news on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Outsider.com

Pam Oliver Fans Immediately Weigh in After Possible Reason for Slurred Words Hits Twitter

NFL fans were concerned after Fox Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver slurred her words while giving a sideline update during the Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers game Sunday. “Pam Oliver sounds off for. Hope she’s OK,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Pam Oliver is definitely slurring her words…I hope she’s ok…people saying she drunk but I don’t believe that.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Deadline

Deadline

150K+
Followers
41K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy