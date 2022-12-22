ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph basketball falls short to Philadelphia’s Neumann-Goretti in Hawaii’s ‘Iolani Classic championship

By Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph Gaels junior forward is the boys' varsity basketball All-Metro Player of the Year Thursday., March 17, 2022. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Fresh off a semifinal win over the No. 1 team in the country Tuesday, the Mount Saint Joseph basketball team fell short in its bid to bring home the championship at Hawaii’s ‘Iolani Classic on Wednesday.

The No. 1 Gaels lost a hard-fought overtime game to Philadelphia’s perennial power Neumann-Goretti, 76-72.

In finishing as runner-up in the eight-team tournament, Mount Saint Joseph (10-2) went 3-1, including a 56-55 win over MaxPreps’s top-ranked Montverde Academy in Florida.

Senior forward Amani Hansberry, The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Player of the Year last season, was named the Most Outstanding Player with teammates Austin Abrams and Tyonne Farrell claiming all-tournament honors.

Mount Saint Joseph returns to the court Dec. 29 at the Governors Challenge in Salisbury, taking on Florida-based Martin County. Game time at Wicomico Civic Center is 6:45 p.m.

On Dec. 30, the Gaels will take on New Jersey’s The Patrick School at 3:15 p.m.

The Governors Challenge is the largest holiday basketball tournament in the country. In its 40th year, it will feature 110 teams from across the country.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
