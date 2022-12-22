Read full article on original website
URBN or FIGS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks have likely encountered both Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods...
1 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock Poised to Provide Big Returns for Investors
Buying shares of a company that makes plastic packaging may not sound like the most exciting investment out there. But there's nothing boring about the kind of returns that Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) could provide to investors over the next few years. The company just initiated its first dividend...
AGCO, DAL: 2 Stocks That Analysts Are Focusing on Right Now
We are entering the new year with the awareness that 2023 may throw us into even direr straits than 2022. However, whatever comes, investors can still ensure a strong portfolio by investing smartly and keeping an eye on what experts are recommending. To that end, TipRanks’ Analysts’ Top Stocks too, which compiles the stocks that top Wall Street analysts are recommending, can come in handy while making informed decisions. Agco (NYSE:AGCO) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) are two stocks that have been most recommended by the top-performing analysts in the past week.
SSUMY vs. HON: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Diversified Operations sector have probably already heard of Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for...
ASRT vs. ZTS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Drugs stocks have likely encountered both Assertio (ASRT) and Zoetis (ZTS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this container shipping company have returned...
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Should Value Investors Buy Klabin (KLBAY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Is This Monster Stock a Buy for Growth Investors?
For most investors, building a successful portfolio largely hinges upon buying all-weather stocks. This simply means the underlying companies behind the stocks can remain profitable through the likes of recessions, wars, and natural disasters. Shares of the auto parts retail giant AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) arguably fit the bill. But after...
Are Investors Undervaluing Aperam (APEMY) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is a Trending Stock
Fortinet (FTNT) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this network security company have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Harley-Davidson (HOG) Loses 13.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
Harley-Davidson (HOG) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 13.2% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
Zscaler (ZS) Loses 21.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
Zscaler (ZS) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 21.6% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
3 Super-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond
There's a lot of uncertainty as we head into 2023. Interest rates have risen sharply to combat high inflation, making investors increasingly worried we could experience an economic downturn in the coming year. That would impact the cash flows of economically sensitive companies, potentially forcing them to reduce their dividends.
Is Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Commerzbank (CRZBY) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Commerzbank AG is a member of our Finance group,...
Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this biopharmaceutical company have returned -8% over the past month versus the...
Is Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
After Plunging 5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Bumble Inc. (BMBL)
Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 5% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
