Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson among 3 standouts ruled out of game vs. Falcons; QB Tyler Huntley set to start

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson takes questions after practice at the Under Armour Performance Center Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is set to make his third straight start Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday, after Lamar Jackson was ruled out again because of a knee injury.

Jackson has missed two games and nine practices since leaving a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. Harbaugh said Dec. 5 that Jackson was considered “week-to-week,” but he’s since been seen only in the team’s locker room.

Huntley was limited in practice Wednesday with a right (throwing) shoulder injury but participated in individual drills Thursday during the period of practice open to reporters. Harbaugh said after practice Thursday that he has no concerns about Huntley’s shoulder going into Saturday’s game, though he was listed as questionable on the injury report. The velocity on Huntley’s throws Thursday appeared unchanged.

“It’s good. It just was a little sore,” Huntley said, adding that the discomfort was similar to the tendinitis he managed this past offseason.

The Ravens (9-5) can secure a playoff berth with a home win over Atlanta and at least two losses in Week 16 from the AFC East trio of the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots or New York Jets, among other scenarios. But their offense has struggled since Jackson’s injury, scoring just two touchdowns under Huntley and finishing with only a field goal in a 13-3 loss Saturday to the Cleveland Browns.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), who left Saturday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns with injuries, were also ruled out of Saturday’s game after missing the week of practice.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest/ankle), who was limited Wednesday and missed practice Tuesday and Thursday, does not have a game status designation and is expected to play.

The Falcons, meanwhile, will be missing just one player on their 53-man roster because of injury: reserve offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee).

Extra points

  • Harbaugh said the Ravens are planning on playing new wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Saturday. Watkins, who was claimed off waivers Tuesday and didn’t practice with the team until Wednesday, played in offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s system last year. “He looks great,” Harbaugh said. “There was some familiarity with the offense, and I’m really, really happy and excited to have him.”
  • Wide receiver Devin Duvernay broke his right foot Tuesday at practice when he was running routes by himself, Harbaugh said. He was placed on injured reserve and would miss most, if not all, of a potential postseason run. “I was actually told that he’d be back for the Super Bowl,” Harbaugh said. “I’m good with that.”

