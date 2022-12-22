ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Council member Jacob Bennett files claim against Harford County over eligibility challenge

By Maria Morales, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cISNh_0jraqzHg00
Harford County Council District F representative Jacob Bennett takes a moment to thank those gathered for his oath of office Monday, December 5, 2022 in the ceremonial courtroom in the Harford County Circuit Courthouse. Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Newly elected Harford County Council member Jacob Bennett filed a counterclaim Wednesday against the county, which went to court to bar him from serving as long as he remains a public school teacher .

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly has said Bennett is ineligible to serve on the County Council as long as he’s a public school teacher. Cassilly said he knew Bennett was a teacher running for office but assumed he would quit his teaching job once he won in the Nov. 8 general election.

Bennett, a Democrat, beat Republican incumbent Curtis Beulah, a Cassilly supporter, for the District F council seat, which covers Havre de Grace and Aberdeen Proving Ground. In the complaint filed in Harford County Circuit Court, Bennett is asking the court to issue a temporary, then permanent order to stop the county from taking further actions to block him from serving in office.

Bennett is a first-year science teacher at Magnolia Middle School in Joppatowne after working the prior six years teaching kindergarten at Havre de Grace Elementary School. Bennett’s attorney, Joseph Sander, said the 27-year-old Bennett’s counterclaim will be considered as part of the same proceeding as the county’s lawsuit, which was filed Dec. 9.

Bennett also is asking the court to order the county to place him and his legislative aide on the county’s payroll in full standing with other County Council members. Bennett told The Aegis earlier this week that all council members received their paychecks Dec. 16 except for him. Council members each receive an annual salary of $48,273.

The county’s human resources department processes the County Council’s payroll. According to Bennett’s counterclaim, the county administrator submitted the paperwork to have Bennett and his aide added to the county payroll, but Cassilly instructed the HR department not to do it.

The counterclaim states that Bennett sought legal recourse because he saw no other way to get the county to treat him fairly.

“The reasons that Jacob needs his own determination by the court that he [is] entitled to keep his seat while continuing to pursue his livelihood as a teacher,” Sandler said Thursday in a statement. “He seeks an order from the court preventing the county from taking other actions to interfere with Jacob’s ability to serve his constituents and perform his duties as a member of the council.”

Cassilly’s spokesperson, Sam Kahl, said Thursday afternoon that they are reviewing Bennett’s counterclaim.

Bennett’s counterclaim repeatedly states that he is employed by the Harford County Board of Education. His teacher’s salary is paid by the Board of Education, as his wage statements and W-2 forms state; he does not receive state benefits and is not in the state personnel system, the counterclaim states.

It also refers to a letter Harford County Public Schools ’ legal counsel sent to the county executive confirming that Bennett is employed by the school board and that there is no conflict of interest.

“The Board has the exclusive authority to hire and fire Mr. Bennett; to supervise and control his work schedule; to determine the rate and method of payment of his compensation; and to maintain his employment records,” Bennett’s counterclaim states.

“The Board is a separate ‘body politic and corporate’ established by State law,” according to the Annotated Code of Maryland Education, Article §3-104, the court filing states.

“The Board is not an agency of Harford County and is not part of the Harford County Government.”

The counterclaim argues the county “has absolutely no authority to determine the terms of his employment, or his salary or benefits.”

Cassilly, through his spokesperson, maintains that because the school system is funded by the county, there is a conflict.

“More than half of the HCPS operating budget comes directly from the county and nearly half of the county’s entire operating budget goes to HCPS,” Kahl said. “Regardless of how HCPS administers their benefits, it is still being funded in large part directly from county tax dollars.”

Cassilly did not invite Bennett to participate when he and the County Council were sworn into office Dec. 5. Bennett took the oath of office the same day in a private ceremony with the clerk of courts at the Harford County courthouse.

Bennett has continued to serve in his elected seat at council meetings and provide updates on community news to his constituents. Bennett received his council email account Dec. 16.

On Tuesday, the County Council voted to approve more Cassilly appointments to county director positions, but Bennett said he was excluded from interviewing the n ominees . The council members met individually with the nominees before the council meeting. All interviews scheduled with Bennett were canceled.

Bennett said that came under Cassilly’s direction. He said Council President Pat Vincenti met with him separately to review the nominees’ information.

Comments / 2

Related
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. wastewater testing reveals rise in COVID cases

A wastewater monitoring program in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has revealed that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county. The new data was released just as the Centers for Disease Control moved COVID-19 community levels to medium in the county. As case numbers go up in the region, the CDC has also elevated the community levels to medium in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Howard County and Alexandria.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Ex-prisoner now works as Maryland law firm general manager

BALTIMORE (AP) — Walking back into a holding cell at the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse in Baltimore in 1994, Corey Woodfolk recalled, he did not know exactly how much time the judge had sentenced him on a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide

MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

First northeast middle school boundary study meeting to be held in January

NOTTINGHAM, MD—In anticipation of two projects to alleviate middle school overcrowding, Baltimore County Public Schools will begin a middle school boundary study process. The opening of a new northeast middle school located on King Avenue is anticipated in September 2024 and the renovation and expansion of Pine Grove Middle School is expected to be completed by December 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased

While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Easton Police and Talbot County Sheriffs Join Forces for ‘Shop With a Cop’

On December 17 the Talbot Optimist Club held its annual Shop With a Cop program. The Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department came together to take 21 children on a shopping spree for the holidays. Thanks to the Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department for their ongoing support, and to the Easton Elks Lodge #1622, WalMart, as well as generous donations throughout the county that help make this program possible.
EASTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Warming centers open across Baltimore amid subzero wind chills

Amid subzero wind chills, Maryland's local leaders raced to get the most vulnerable populations somewhere warm. | MORE: How the storm is affecting the rest of the country. Anne Arundel County (410-768-5522) Baltimore City (443-984-9540, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Baltimore County (410-887-8463, or 410-583-9398 after business hours) Harford County...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Federal authorities step in to help clean up crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the eighth straight year, Baltimore City streets have been struck by more than 300 homicides. That amounts to nearly six unnecessary lives lost every week. Stepping in to stop the bloodshed, back in August, Maryland’s US Attorney Erek Barron implemented an Al Capone style of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Ignite the Light' operation builds community relations, results in 68 arrests of violent criminals

BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement said they had a successful outreach program aimed at building relationships with Baltimore community members.Officers provided clothes, toys and food to the community with the goal that would encourage residents to call in to report violent criminals.In an operation called "Ignite the Light," law enforcement said in a two-week span from early to Mid-December, police arrested 68 violent criminals, mostly in Baltimore.Assaults, murder and sex offenses were just some of the crimes the fugitives were wanted on.During their announcement at the Edward A. Garmatz United States Federal Courthouse in downtown Baltimore, local, state and federal law...
BALTIMORE, MD
Black Enterprise

Maryland County School Officials Sued by Victim’s Family for Not Preventing School Shooting

In response to a school shooting in January, the family of a Maryland high school student has filed a civil lawsuit against Montgomery County and its board of education. The lawsuit, which was reported by Bethesda Beat, holds Maryland county school officials and leaders responsible for not preventing the shooting of DeAndre Thomas, who suffered life-threatening injuries at Col. Zadok Magruder High School and has since undergone multiple surgeries. It specifically cites the removal of resource officers from county schools during “a significant increase” in gun violence across the county as one of the reasons the shooting took place.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Power Moves: Under Armour has a new CEO, and Greater Baltimore Committee has its first public safety data officer

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) announced yesterday that Jeff Zuback would be joining as the organization’s first public safety data officer, effective Jan. 17. This position will work with the City of Baltimore and the police department as well as analyze data and research to determine how Baltimore’s business community can help decrease crime and improve public safety. The creation of this position follows GBC’s announcement in May that it wanted to do more to address public safety and crime and Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy