ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

VOTE for the Carroll County high school Team of the Year

By Anthony Maluso, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Many Carroll County high school teams had a special year in 2022, and six programs from three schools won Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association state titles.

But which squad should earn the title, “Team of the Year?” We’re putting it up to our readers to vote.

The six state championship teams are:

South Carroll wrestling : The Cavaliers went 25-0, won their first Class 1A state duals title and produced three individual state champions.

Liberty girls lacrosse: The Lions won their second straight 1A title, beating Fallston, 9-4.

Century girls lacrosse: The Knights went 19-0, winning the 2A title over Hereford, 16-6.

Liberty tennis: Liberty won the 1A title off state championships from boys and girls doubles teams and a state runner-up finish from Honour Zan at boys singles.

Liberty volleyball: The Lions finished the season 20-0, capped off by a four-set win over Middletown in the 2A final.

Century girls soccer: The Knights earned the 2A title, beating defending champion Glenelg, 1-0 .

Vote here:

You can vote once every three hours for who you believe should be Team of the Year. The poll will close on Thursday, Dec. 29, at noon. Results will be published in the Jan. 1, 2023, edition of the Carroll County Times.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kevin Willard: Big Ten doesn't "understand how to schedule a basketball game," has caused its title drought

Kevin Willard thinks the Big Ten's basketball scheduling is a mess and he isn't afraid to say it. The Maryland basketball coach went in-depth about it on his radio show. "I just don't think this conference gets it from the standpoint of trying to make sure that everyone's on an equal standing, on an equal footing. Like, I think they throw the schedule open -- you know, obviously, it's a football conference -- and I think they're worried about football. I don't think they understand how to schedule a basketball game," he said. "I mean, the Big East and Big Ten are totally different. The Big East is an all-basketball conference ... You're never on the road more than two games. We'd never have our first five out of seven on the road. You know, the Big East, that's why Villanova has won two national championships and went to three Final Fours Just because the Big East understood how to take care of their teams."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Popular 2022 Video: 21 This Week on Future of Maryland’s Gun Carry Law

’21 This Week’ is a political talk show dedicated to the issues of Montgomery County and the State of Maryland. Casey Aiken is the producer and moderator of ’21 This Week’. Aiken and a panel of political insiders meet regularly for a lively discussion on the latest political issues of interest to Montgomery County residents. The show airs on MCM’s Channel 21 and 995(HD) four times each week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

These 5 businesses are thriving in central Maryland

The Business Monthly connects with businesses to inquire how they are faring. AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe started with the spark of a corporate CPA. Then in late 2019 came her passion and a $30,000 investment ― followed by its online presence in September 2020 and recently a new brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia Lakefront.
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: The wind chill is gone, and a warmup is on the way

BALTIMORE -- The weather has remained quiet throughout Christmas Day with temperatures gently falling out of the daytime high toward what will be an overnight low of 16 degrees.This is still quite cold for the season, but with that horrible wind chill of the past two days gone, the weather will certainly be more tolerable.There have been no big changes to the forecast, which will be mostly sunny and cold on Monday with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees. But slowly and surely, the Baltimore region is coming out of the coldest anyone would ever want...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

2023: A new era in Annapolis

In 2022, voters in Maryland made history. They elected the state’s first African American governor, Wes Moore. They also elected the state's first African American attorney general, Anthony Brown. They also elected the first woman to serve as Maryland comptroller, Brooke Lierman. Moore, Brown and Lierman are featured in...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
police1.com

Retired Md. police officer wins 'LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Actor-turned-game show host Will Arnett called it "A Christmas miracle." Mel Brown, a retired police officer who now directs the Bywater Boys & Girls Club and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night's challenge on the Fox television show "LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular." "It feels great,"...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
wypr.org

"Canajoharie"

In December, 1944, a lone squad of the 29th Division spent a quiet Christmas in a well-stocked German farmhouse, enjoying a brief respite from the bitter cold and constant fighting of the Battle of the Bulge. Ric Cottom. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy