VOTE for the Carroll County high school Team of the Year

Many Carroll County high school teams had a special year in 2022, and six programs from three schools won Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association state titles.

But which squad should earn the title, “Team of the Year?” We’re putting it up to our readers to vote.

The six state championship teams are:

South Carroll wrestling : The Cavaliers went 25-0, won their first Class 1A state duals title and produced three individual state champions.

Liberty girls lacrosse: The Lions won their second straight 1A title, beating Fallston, 9-4.

Century girls lacrosse: The Knights went 19-0, winning the 2A title over Hereford, 16-6.

Liberty tennis: Liberty won the 1A title off state championships from boys and girls doubles teams and a state runner-up finish from Honour Zan at boys singles.

Liberty volleyball: The Lions finished the season 20-0, capped off by a four-set win over Middletown in the 2A final.

Century girls soccer: The Knights earned the 2A title, beating defending champion Glenelg, 1-0 .

Vote here:

You can vote once every three hours for who you believe should be Team of the Year. The poll will close on Thursday, Dec. 29, at noon. Results will be published in the Jan. 1, 2023, edition of the Carroll County Times.