Phoenix, AZ

Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint

From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
PHOENIX, AZ
2 killed in separate shootings Sunday night in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people were killed and another was injured in two separate shootings in Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said. Officers responded to the first incident near Camelback Road and 43rd Avenue around 9:40 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said Monday morning. They found a man in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
GILBERT, AZ
West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police

MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
MESA, AZ
Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd and Southern avenues in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police issued an alert on social media around 9:15 a.m. about an...
PHOENIX, AZ
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix business

PHOENIX — Two men died Wednesday after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:40 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A fight broke out between employee Shane...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
GILBERT, AZ

