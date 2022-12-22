Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
KTAR.com
2 killed in separate shootings Sunday night in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Two people were killed and another was injured in two separate shootings in Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said. Officers responded to the first incident near Camelback Road and 43rd Avenue around 9:40 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said Monday morning. They found a man in the...
Investigation underway after man found shot behind Phoenix business
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot behind a business in Phoenix on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11:10 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
One dead, another hurt after shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road
One person is dead and another is hurt after a reported shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.
AZFamily
West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
12news.com
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
Man dead after crash involving motorized scooter near Central and Glendale
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorized scooter near Central and Glendale avenues in central Phoenix late Saturday.
Woman arrested for false reporting and DUI after driving car into Chandler lake, police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department has arrested a woman after the car she was driving ended up in a lake just after midnight Thursday, according to authorities. Police said the woman was arrested on charges of false reporting and driving under the influence after police and firefighters...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police
MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
KTAR.com
Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd and Southern avenues in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police issued an alert on social media around 9:15 a.m. about an...
KTAR.com
Fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Sheriff Lamb’s late son, dies from car crash injuries
PHOENIX — The fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash a week earlier, the sheriff said. “Last night, our sweet Caroline passed away,” Lamb said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “She went home to be with Cooper and Elaine. Please keep her family in your prayers.”
AZFamily
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
AZFamily
Police ID employee, suspect killed in murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the names of a man and an employee killed in a murder-suicide at a central Phoenix gas station on Wednesday afternoon. The gas station employee has been identified as Shane Knoll, 30, and police say the shooter was Jaime Flores, 40. Officers were...
Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Sunday evening for a missing Valley woman who has a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, authorities said. Maria Saenz De Smith, 60, was last seen near 19th and Peoria avenues in north Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.
KTAR.com
2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
KTAR.com
2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Two men died Wednesday after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:40 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A fight broke out between employee Shane...
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
