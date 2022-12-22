Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
The City of Beaumont joins forces with nonprofit organizations, to keep the people warm
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont and local organizations, like the Salvation Army, have stepped up to help serve the underserved, as the severely cold temperatures set in. Councilman Randy Feldschau says that the collaborative efforts from the city and shelters are helping keep those in need, warm.
KFDM-TV
Fires in Groves, Nederland and Bridge City bring devastation during holidays
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Firefighters battle several fires in Southeast Texas, including a car fire at McDonald's in Groves. Also, in Mid-County, a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Boston Avenue in Nederland. And, in Bridge City, heartbreak when a fire destroyed a family's home,...
City of Nederland restores water services to Aqua Texas customers
NEDERLAND, Texas — After a temporary suspension, the City of Nederland has restored water services to Aqua Texas customers. Nederland provides treated water to the Aqua Texas service area by contract. This service area is outside city limits, in the Beauxart Garden area. The flow of water was temporarily...
KFDM-TV
Christmas Eve mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont draws large crowd
BEAUMONT — A Christmas Eve mass drew parishioners from across Southeast Texas to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in downtown Beaumont. The family mass on Christmas Eve is a time to reflect on blessings. And.. it's a time to be with family and community during a worship service that celebrates...
kjas.com
The last minute rush for Christmas fixings
Local residents hit the stores on Saturday to purchase items for Christmas Dinner. Many also bought last minute gifts and wrappings. Unfortunately, there were also many others on Saturday that were busy buying pipe, couplers and other plumbing supplies. Temperatures on Saturday went above freezing, causing many pipes and plumbing to break.
Rabbit found safe inside burned Orange County shed following fire on Christmas Eve
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A rabbit was found safe inside a burned shed in Orange County after a fire on Christmas Eve. The fire happened in the 7000 block of Morris Road. The call regarding it came in around 11:30 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found...
Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water
BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
City of Beaumont comes up with creative way to help keep homeless warm during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Keeping those living on the streets of Beaumont warm and alive, is the main goal during the arctic blast. City leaders have come up with a creative way to keep the homeless warm by using two city buses that have been converted into warming stations. One...
Newton Santa Clause battling cancer spreads Christmas joy at Kirbyville nursing home
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Santa Clause is making his way through town!. With it just being days before Christmas, residents at Avalon Nursing Home in Kirbyville got to enjoy some time the big man himself. Santa, who is also known as Newton Firefighter Shancey Bowman, brought all the comforts of...
fox4beaumont.com
Man burned in house fire on Christmas Eve in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
KFDM-TV
City of Nederland lists steps residents should take before freezing temperatures set in
All weather forecasts are predicting below freezing temperatures starting early Friday (Dec. 23rd) with temperatures rising above freezing later. This weather poses a risk to water service to residences and businesses. The City of Nederland is asking customers to:. 1. Disconnect outside water hoses. If the water hose is left...
Beaumont's Bird scooters appear to have flown the coop, city says they'll be back
BEAUMONT, Texas — It seems that the Bird scooters once seen all over Beaumont may have flown the coop but the city says they'll be returning,. The disappearance of the electric rental scooters has not gone unnoticed by Southeast Texans. In May the company made a presentation to the...
KFDM-TV
City of Nederland urges residents to conserve water after waterline leaks tax system
Today, the water system has been taxed by waterline leaks and a home fire response. We urge customers to conserve water as much as possible overnight. City crews are taking all possible steps to protect the water system and to avoid a boil water notice. We need your assistance and cooperation. To report a leak, call the afterhours number at (409) 723-1540.
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
Southeast Texas county officials outline plans to ensure safety of residents during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are on high alert as an arctic blast bringing hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories arrives in the area. Officials all throughout the area finalized plans to make sure they are ready to respond. These plans included designated warming centers to staging crews...
Nederland issues water system update
NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
fox4beaumont.com
Texas Water Utilities announces boil water notice for Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water system
TYLER COUNTY — The following press release from the Environmental Health & Safety manager of the Texas Water Utilities is directing citizens of the Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water system located in Tyler County to boil their water prior to consumption. Read the official release here:. Due to low...
Nederland couple preparing to adopt little girl after adopting 2 boys
NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland couple is in the process of adopting a little a girl after officially adopting two boys. Lauren and Myers Mullins spent the last few years trying to grow their family before finally adopting their two sons. They took fostering classes and knew from that...
City of Groves approves separation agreement with longtime City Manager D.E. Sosa
GROVES, Texas — Groves City Council called for an open meeting Thursday evening to consider the separation of longtime city manager. The council unanimously voted on a separation agreement with D.E. Sosa, who had been the city manager of Groves for nearly 20 years. "A series of events, can't...
