Winter Weather Advisory for counties to our north
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two. * WHERE…Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,. western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous...
More snow is possible for Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) has given an update on the result of the recent winter storm and what to expect with a new weather system moving into the area on Monday. Bartholomew County travel status has been downgraded to an Advisory Level, per BCEM. Roads have...
White Christmas Part 2 – Southern Indiana Prepares for More Snow
If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area
A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says. According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m....
State Police release final tally of roadway incidents in NW Indiana following 4-day winter storm
INDIANA - The past few days presented challenging travel for motorists that chose to drive in conditions that were often "treacherous at best," Indiana State Police said. Troopers found themselves responding to crashes, slide offs, and stranded motorists from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. Through most of that time Porter County was under a Blizzard Warning and officials said the conditions were not worth driving in.
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain
INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
Travel advisories issued across Michiana amid winter storm
(WNDU) - Several counties here in Michiana have issued travel advisories due to the hazardous road conditions brought upon by a winter storm that made its arrival to the area on Thursday. INDIANA. In Indiana, county travel status information is provided by each county’s emergency management agency. As counties initiate...
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
Get the latest road conditions from meteorologist Cody Bailey
Cincinnati officials issue warning for driving conditions due to winter weather
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has implemented its' Inclement Weather Accident reporting procedure late Thursday night. According CPD Captain Norris, accidents involving vehicles that are able to be driven and no one is injured are to exchange information and travel to the nearest police district for reporting. Police...
Storm accident tally released by Indiana state police
Indiana State Police say the treacherous weather – and drivers who did not heed their warnings to stay home – created problems on I-80/94 and I-65, leading to some major portions of roadways being shut down.
Kentucky Power Winter Update: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. Extremely cold temperatures will continue throughout the day through Christmas. Wind chills of -15°F to -30°F are still expected with wind gust possibly starting this afternoon into the evening of 40-50 mph. Summary. Extreme cold and strong winds continue to be the biggest...
INDOT crews clearing roads during winter storm; urging Hoosiers to stay home
(WEHT) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is urging Hoosiers to stay off the roads during Thursday night's winter storm.
Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night
Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
AREA ESCAPES HIGH SNOW TOTALS, BUT NOT COLD TEMPS
(Whitewater Valley)--The Whitewater Valley escaped on the lower end of the snow prediction range for the winter storm, but that doesn’t mean that travel is not an issue. Here’s what Mike Sharp with the Wayne County Highway Department had to say about the county's roadways on Friday morning: "The roads underneath the snow are all slick and hazardous with icy conditions. There's some drifting. It's a little worse on the north-south roads with the west wind." There were no significant crashes affecting any Whitewater Valley highways or I-70 in our area overnight. Winds Friday morning at the Richmond Municipal Airport were blowing steadily out of the west at between 20 and 30 miles per hour. There were a few gusts overnight that have been over 40 miles per hour. The strong winds will continue throughout the day Friday. Richmond Mayor Dave Snow issued an update Thursday night on how the city is dealing with the winter storm. Throughout the night, volunteers drove around the city with various supplies and offering rides to the city building for anyone who needed to get out of the cold. The city building remained open as a warming center Friday morning. The city’s street department was out treating intersections and resumed efforts at around 5 Friday morning. Fire stations across Wayne County also remain open as warming centers.
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather. Some homes can easily lose power with strong winds and propane can be a great resource for staying warm. Space heaters run on it and it’s also useful to cook food on your grill.
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
