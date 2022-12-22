(Whitewater Valley)--The Whitewater Valley escaped on the lower end of the snow prediction range for the winter storm, but that doesn’t mean that travel is not an issue. Here’s what Mike Sharp with the Wayne County Highway Department had to say about the county's roadways on Friday morning: "The roads underneath the snow are all slick and hazardous with icy conditions. There's some drifting. It's a little worse on the north-south roads with the west wind." There were no significant crashes affecting any Whitewater Valley highways or I-70 in our area overnight. Winds Friday morning at the Richmond Municipal Airport were blowing steadily out of the west at between 20 and 30 miles per hour. There were a few gusts overnight that have been over 40 miles per hour. The strong winds will continue throughout the day Friday. Richmond Mayor Dave Snow issued an update Thursday night on how the city is dealing with the winter storm. Throughout the night, volunteers drove around the city with various supplies and offering rides to the city building for anyone who needed to get out of the cold. The city building remained open as a warming center Friday morning. The city’s street department was out treating intersections and resumed efforts at around 5 Friday morning. Fire stations across Wayne County also remain open as warming centers.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO