What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Reacts to Non-Tender in Cubs Introduction
After struggling the past few years, the former MVP hopes to revive his game in Chicago.
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Predicting Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the majors
Outlining a possible timeline for Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox debut. The Boston Red Sox have made some moves this offseason, but not all of them went over well with the fans. This free agency period has given us a good idea of top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the Major Leagues.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
Who Have the Dodgers Signed & Who Have They Lost So Far This Offseason
Here's a summary of moves that the Dodgers have made so far this winter with potentially more to come.
MLB free agency: Ranking the 3 worst contracts of the 2022 offseason
There has been roughly $3.6 billion spent this offseason and an MLB-record 2.94 years of length per contract. There have been multiple contracts exceeding $275 million — Xander Bogaerts ($280 million), Carlos Correa ($315 million) and Trea Turner ($300 million) — and a multitude of contracts exceeding $10 million per season.
Dodgers Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Journeyman
L.A. Has Signed Steven Duggar to Minor League Deal
Aaron Judge Time interview scared Yankees as much as it scared you
Just a few hours before one wayward “Arson Judge” brought a Universe to its knees, the New York Yankees were blindsided by a much more finely-tuned piece of media: Aaron Judge’s Time Magazine interview to celebrate his “Athlete of the Year” crown. Surprisingly, Judge pulled...
With the Trade Market Starting to Heat Up, Could the Astros Make a Splash?
The MLB trade market hot stove is heating up! Which players could the Houston Astros make a splash for?
Dodgers Come to Terms with Former Cubs Farm Hand
The Dodgers continue looking at cheaper options to bolster their pitching unit
Former Tri-City ValleyCat Brantley Bell excited for new chapter with San Diego Padres
On Monday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced that second baseman Brantley Bell’s contract was purchased by the San Diego Padres organization.
MLB World Reacts To Notable Trade Involving Top Prospect
A massive MLB trade was made on Friday afternoon. The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks hooked up for a deal that sent Daulton Varsho to the Jays, while the Diamondbacks got top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. This move helps the Jays balance out their...
Arizona Diamondbacks' 2023 Projected Lineup After Adding Lourdes Gurriel, Gabriel Moreno
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a big trade Friday, acquiring outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catcher Gabriel Moreno from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder and catcher Daulton Varsho. After adding Gurriel and Moreno, here's a look at the Diamondbacks' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
