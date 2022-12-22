ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle

The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
BOSTON, MA
MLB World Reacts To Notable Trade Involving Top Prospect

A massive MLB trade was made on Friday afternoon. The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks hooked up for a deal that sent Daulton Varsho to the Jays, while the Diamondbacks got top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. This move helps the Jays balance out their...
PHOENIX, AZ
