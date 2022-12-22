72-year-old Georgia man with dementia, Alzheimer’s reported missing found at convenience store
MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office located a man who disappeared Thursday.
Deputies said they were looking for 72-year-old Gregory Martin, who was last seen leaving his home on Three Rivers Court in Hull around midnight.
Martin has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Martin was found at a convenience store after he was recognized by someone who saw him from social media posts.
This is not the first time Martin has disappeared. In Sept. 2021, a Channel 2 viewer helped to reunite Martin with his family after he disappeared for a few hours.
Anyone with information regarding Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
