72-year-old Georgia man with dementia, Alzheimer’s reported missing found at convenience store

MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office located a man who disappeared Thursday.

Deputies said they were looking for 72-year-old Gregory Martin, who was last seen leaving his home on Three Rivers Court in Hull around midnight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Martin has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Martin was found at a convenience store after he was recognized by someone who saw him from social media posts.

This is not the first time Martin has disappeared. In Sept. 2021, a Channel 2 viewer helped to reunite Martin with his family after he disappeared for a few hours.

Anyone with information regarding Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS;

BP Gas Station investigation

©2022 Cox Media Group