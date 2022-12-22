Read full article on original website
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
WKRN
Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later
Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years …. Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays. Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around,...
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays. Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and...
Metro Nashville police deliver food, toys to nearly 400 families on Christmas Eve
The Metro Nashville Police Department carried out a long-standing tradition of giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve.
WKRN
How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays
Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money. How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays. Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money.
WKRN
World Outreach Church: Christmas Day Service
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Join Senior Pastor Allen Jackson for World Outreach Church‘s Christmas Day Service. Watch the service LIVE on this page beginning at 9:30 a.m. If you don’t see it in the player above, or want a full-screen view of the service, you can click here.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville faces bitter cold with Warm Souls Christmas | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Even with outside temperatures at 15 degrees on Christmas Eve, that didn’t stop volunteers from pulling off “Warm Souls Christmas” at Austin Peay State University. For more than 15 years, Radical Mission Compassionate Ministries, along with support from the community, has...
4 Christmas songs with Tennessee ties
Looking to give your holiday playlist a little boost? Here's a list of Christmas songs that are either about Tennessee or recorded in the state.
Baby comes home for Christmas after spending 84 days in ICU
After 84 days in the ICU at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, baby Quinnlee is finally going home for Christmas.
Most and least popular Christmas foods in Tennessee, survey finds
Before making the usual holiday staples, one survey suggests there are less famous alternatives that Tennesseans prefer for Christmas dinner.
The Daily South
Keith Urban Spreads Christmas Cheer By Donating $200,000 To Nashville Charities
Country star Keith Urban took on a new role this year—Santa Claus. The “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight” singer spread a little holiday cheer around Nashville this year with some much-appreciated, end-of-year donations to local charities The Nashville Food Projects, Thistle Farms, and Music Health Alliance.
Nashville Hot Christmas: The warmest Dec. 25 temps in Music City history
Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas, but there have been a few years where it got just a bit too warm to bust out the holiday sweaters.
WKRN
Pet safety tips this holiday season
The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. How to protect yourself from...
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
‘It screams inefficacy’: Nashville lawmakers say they are investigating power outages
Lawmakers say they are trying to learn more about the situation after numerous Nashville residents were left in the dark amid freezing temperatures this week.
The most searched unconventional Christmas movie in Tennessee
The question of whether certain movies qualify as Christmas movies has been subject to much (heated) online debate.
WSMV
TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
