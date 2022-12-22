ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later

Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays

Here's a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

World Outreach Church: Christmas Day Service

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Join Senior Pastor Allen Jackson for World Outreach Church‘s Christmas Day Service. Watch the service LIVE on this page beginning at 9:30 a.m. If you don’t see it in the player above, or want a full-screen view of the service, you can click here.
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville faces bitter cold with Warm Souls Christmas | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Even with outside temperatures at 15 degrees on Christmas Eve, that didn’t stop volunteers from pulling off “Warm Souls Christmas” at Austin Peay State University. For more than 15 years, Radical Mission Compassionate Ministries, along with support from the community, has...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pet safety tips this holiday season

The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
Florida Phoenix

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN

