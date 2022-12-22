The White House has condemned Texas Governor Greg Abbott for dropping off several busloads of migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in the dead of night amid sub-freezing temperatures.The stunt unfolded on one of the coldest Christmas Eves in Washington DC’s recorded history, with temperatures in the high teens and brutal winds making the outdoors a dangerous place for those not properly protected from the weather.Three busloads of migrants were met outside the Naval Observatory, home to the vice president, by a coalition of local aid groups who provided transportation to nearby churches where the travelers...

TEXAS STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO