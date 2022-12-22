ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

White House condemns Abbott’s Christmas Eve migrant stunt as ‘cruel, dangerous and shameful’

The White House has condemned Texas Governor Greg Abbott for dropping off several busloads of migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in the dead of night amid sub-freezing temperatures.The stunt unfolded on one of the coldest Christmas Eves in Washington DC’s recorded history, with temperatures in the high teens and brutal winds making the outdoors a dangerous place for those not properly protected from the weather.Three busloads of migrants were met outside the Naval Observatory, home to the vice president, by a coalition of local aid groups who provided transportation to nearby churches where the travelers...
Beware the 'pig butchering' crypto scam sweeping across America

The FBI says America has a "pig butchering" problem. And it's costing victims millions of dollars. "We're not talking about what's going on at farms," said Frank Fisher, public affairs specialist at the bureau's Albuquerque division. "We're talking about a cryptocurrency investment scam that is sweeping the country."
China's top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections soar

China's top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country's ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities. The National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday that "relevant outbreak information" would instead...

