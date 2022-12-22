ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

White House Accuses Texas Guv of ‘Abandoning’ Migrant Kids in Freezing Cold

On Monday, the White House denounced the transportation of migrants from Texas to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. on a subfreezing Christmas Eve. In a statement, White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott, accusing him of “abandoning children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities.” While Abbott has yet to claim responsibility for the most recent drop-off, the Republican governor has previously sent busloads of migrants to several sanctuary cities—including 50 to Harris’ home in September. Many have interpreted Abbott’s actions as a political stunt, as the conservative has been outspoken against the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott has yet to respond to the White House's claims. Read it at Reuters
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

British dual nationals urged to leave Iran after Tehran steps up arrests

All British people still in Iran should leave immediately because of the “industrialised” level of people being taken state hostage, the chair of the foreign affairs select committee has said. Alicia Kearns made her call after the Iranian government said it had arrested seven “British linked” suspects including...
New York Post

Matt Gaetz urges Jim Jordan to challenge Kevin McCarthy for House speaker

Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of a handful of Republicans who oppose House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy becoming House speaker next week, has publicly urged Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to seek the leadership post. Gaetz (R-Fla.) is one of a core group of House Freedom Caucus members who voted against McCarthy’s initial nomination last month. “All I want for Christmas is @Jim_Jordan to realize he should be Speaker of the House!,” Gaetz wrote in a Twitter post on Christmas Eve. The Florida man followed that up with another tweet on Christmas Day. ​ “​Merry Christmas to all! Make sure to join me in encouraging​ ​@Jim_Jordan​ ​to...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy