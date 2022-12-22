Read full article on original website
How Street Fighter 2 Helped The SNES Beat The Sega Genesis
At the peak of the two consoles' life cycles, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and the Sega Genesis were battling it out for gamers' attentions. It was a neck-and-neck competition between Nintendo and Sega, both of which were the biggest names in console gaming. However, in the end, the SNES wound up selling 49 million units worldwide. This would firmly eclipse the Genesis, which fell way short at 29 million units sold (via IGN). And a huge tipping point in the console war turned out to be the "Street Fighter 2" port that appeared on the SNES.
Why Ristar Died With The Sega Genesis
Cut content is one of the more fascinating aspects of game development, offering gamers an inside look into the early brainstorming that goes into the creation of their favorite titles. Most of the time, that content never sees the light of day, but in the case of the Sega Genesis' "Sonic the Hedgehog," something special can rise from the ashes.
Henry Cavill Sets Sights On A Whole New Game Adaptation
Henry Cavill has brought some of the most iconic video game and comic series to wider audiences with his portrayals over the years, but he's far from just a pretty face. Though he originally made a name for himself as Superman in "Man of Steel" — which he almost missed out on because he was raiding with his guild in "World of Warcraft" when he got the call — he's more well-known nowadays for his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher."
The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening Has An Interesting Connection To Twin Peaks
The relatively recently remastered "Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening" stands out among early "Zelda" titles for being the most... out there. It has a uniquely whimsical, dream-like setting, and there are even references to other Nintendo games everywhere, particularly "Mario. In a lot of ways, it's the most surreal "Zelda" game ever released. The fact that the game takes place inside the dream of an enigmatic being called The Wind Fish makes many of these new mechanics and references — like the chain chomp dog — feel less out-of-place, and in the end, players got a "Legend of Zelda" game like no other.
The Pokémon Spin-Off Game That Never Officially Saw The Light Of Day
Despite the relatively steady success of the mainline titles, "Pokémon"'s spin-offs have had a tumultuous track record. From the fondly remembered success of "Pokémon Snap" (as well as the positive reception of its remake) to the perpetually bumpy ride of "Pokémon Go," the franchise's side series form an extensive collage of hits and misses — though arguably, none have had it worse than "Pokémon Picross."
What Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion Does Better Than The Original
In April 2020, Square Enix released "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," the first of what would become a series of re-releases for the powerhouse studio. The second remade title in this series, "Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion," released in December 2022 and differs quite a bit from Square Enix's treatment of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."
Some Metroid Animation Struggles Led To The Creation Of Samus' Morph Ball
Samus Aran of the "Metroid" franchise has perfected a potent, deadly arsenal across her games, shooting Super Missiles that detonate in icy explosions, turning herself invisible and near noiseless, and firing charged plasma shots that pass through walls. That said, no ability or maneuver has become so synonymous with this talented bounty hunter than one: Turning into a ball and rolling around.
A Lot Of Ambitious Trial And Error Went Into The Tomb Raider Reboot
In the early 2010s, the "Tomb Raider" franchise had entered a transitional period. After two new games ("Legend" and "Underworld"), a remaster called "Anniversary," and the spin-off "Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light," the series needed some rejuvenation. By the time developer Crystal Dynamics had settled on creating a new "Tomb Raider" game, the landscape of the adventure genre had changed. Ubisoft had just published the highly influential "Assassin's Creed," while Naughty Dog had already churned out the first "Uncharted" entry.
No Matter How Hard It Tries, The Game Awards Can't Escape This Kid
The 2022 Game Awards only happened a few weeks ago, but it's sure to be remembered for years to come for a few reasons. After nearly three hours of the show,, the Game of the Year was finally revealed: FromSoftware's "Elden Ring." After the game's co-director Hidetaka Miyazaki and others representing the "Elden Ring" team took the stage, keen eyes noticed someone who didn't look like they belonged in the background. As it turned out, this individual was indeed not supposed to be there, and after Miyazaki's speech he took the mic to nominate "reformed Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton" for a GOTY award.
Bruce Straley Passed Up Directing Gex 3 To Join Naughty Dog
Not many members of the gaming industry can claim to have had as much of an impact as Bruce Straley. But that wasn't always going to be the case. In fact, if not for one decision the critically-acclaimed game director made early on in his career, he may never have achieved the accomplishments he is now known for.
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos - What We Know So Far
In a time when most superhero games are pushing for darker and grittier aesthetics, the newly announced "DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos" appears to be striving for a lighter and much more adorable tone. In this isometric action-RPG, three of the Justice League's most prominent members will have to take on the 5th dimensional imp Mr. Mxyzptlk in a battle to protect the town of Happy Harbor. Players will take control of ultra-cute, chibi-style renditions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman as they join other heroes in the fight against chaotic evil.
The 10 Best Movie Trailers Of 2022, Ranked By Someone Who Gets Paid To Write About Movie Trailers
You might say I'm something of a scientist (read: a person who's seen a lot of movie trailers) myself.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Check And Raise Friendship
Going from a completely cosmetic meter for a single Pokémon in "Pokémon Yellow" to the integrated gameplay factor seen in "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," the Friendship mechanic has come a long way since its introduction. As of Generation 9, it governs the evolution conditions of seven Pokémon and offers special rank-based battle bonuses — in short, it's important for more than just the warm fuzzies of seeing your Pokémon run happy circles around you whenever given the chance.
Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Hogwarts Legacy" has finally been confirmed for 2023. The Warner Bros. "Harry Potter" game has endured a series of delays that the team attributed to wanting to give players the "best possible game experience" over the past year. Not that the discourse surrounding J.K. Rowling's transphobic beliefs – which developers have tried to mitigate by adding transgender character options to the game — helped at all. First it was pushed to 2022, now it's still worrying us into 2023.
How Mario Party And The N64 Controller Led To A Major Lawsuit Against Nintendo
"Mario Party" was just one of the many fun and exciting new franchises that Nintendo debuted on the N64. Brimming with dozens of mini-games for players to learn and master, the game launched a full-on series that's still going on today with its 25th entry. This is with good reason, as the game is, true to its name, an exceptionally entertaining party game that even non-gamers can learn to play with relative ease.
High On Life: How To Beat Skrendel Bros
Squanch Games' first-person shooter, "High on Life," has its fair share of unique enemies and equipment voiced by hilarious celebrities. However, critics agree that the comedy in "High on Life" is not for everyone. But fans of Justin Roiland have likely already picked up this game and are busy playing through it for the first time.
You Can Visit Link From The Legend Of Zelda's Grave In The Original Final Fantasy
Easter eggs in "Final Fantasy" games have abounded over the years for fans to discover and dissect, with famous examples including the appearance of Aerith's ghost in "Final Fantasy 7" and the inclusion of super bosses — optional and super-powered foes — across every game in the series. Other easter eggs have taken to breaking the fourth wall in hilarious ways. For example, players in "Final Fantasy 4" can find a hidden location named the "Developer's Room," containing NPCs named after the dev team who will accuse the player of thieving, restore their MP, and battle them (via BitBytBoy). Other easter eggs even referenced games from outside the mainline "Final Fantasy" cannon, and a specific instance can be seen in the original "Final Fantasy" from 1987.
The PSP Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Even years after the handheld console's production ceased, the PSP remains an essential part of gaming history and still manages to infiltrate the modern zeitgeist every now and then. And if you still own a PSP after all of these years, you have a wide selection of enjoyable and beloved games to choose from. But which game in its massive library will take you the longest to beat all the way through?
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - What We Know So Far
Developer Motion Twin takes "Dead Cells" back to its roots with a DLC based in Dracula's Castle. It's no secret that Konami's "Castlevania" was one of the inspirations for the "RougeVania," so it's fitting that the latest DLC brings popular "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" characters into the "Dead Cells" world. The Beheaded allies with Richter Belmont and Alucard against Count Dracula in the new content. According to its Steam page, the expansion features a new storyline, 14 new weapons, 20 outfits, and new enemies, including three new bosses. It also includes a library of songs from the "Castlevania" series and 12 remixed tracks coming to the game in the package.
Pokémon Confirms What We All Suspected About Ash's Goodbye
The "Pokémon" anime has been around for a quarter of a century, but it feels like just yesterday that Ash Ketchum set out from Pallet Town in his quest to become the greatest Pokémon trainer of all time. Ash made his debut before the turn of the millennium, and the eternally ten-year-old trainer has spent the last 25 years becoming a better trainer throughout countless series, continents, and party compositions — always with Pikachu at his side. Finally, in November this year, he reached that goal — but after Ash became the World Champion, fans wondered what could be left for him, what his future might look like, and whether he would continue to be in the series at all.
