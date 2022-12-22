The 2022 Game Awards only happened a few weeks ago, but it's sure to be remembered for years to come for a few reasons. After nearly three hours of the show,, the Game of the Year was finally revealed: FromSoftware's "Elden Ring." After the game's co-director Hidetaka Miyazaki and others representing the "Elden Ring" team took the stage, keen eyes noticed someone who didn't look like they belonged in the background. As it turned out, this individual was indeed not supposed to be there, and after Miyazaki's speech he took the mic to nominate "reformed Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton" for a GOTY award.

