Lake Charles, LA

City Of Lake Charles Opens Warming Station

The Calcasieu Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles announced that they will open a Warming Station for the homeless. As forecast, temperatures are dropping as an Artic Freeze is descending on the state over the next few days. Wednesday, city officials are alerting the public that there will be a place to get out of the frigid weather for anyone experiencing homelessness. Families with children or persons with special needs are to call 211 for assistance in obtaining shelter during the freezing event.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Southwest, Louisiana 2023 Mardi Gras Events

Mardi Gras is a massive deal in Southwest Louisiana, so preparations are already underway for the 2023 festival season. Many scheduled events will take place before Fat Tuesday on February 21. Folks are fine-tuning their costumes and putting all the lavish decorations on their floats. Carnival excitement is already building...
Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]

One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
Katt Williams: 2023 AND ME TOUR, Heads To Ford Park Arena

He has a career that's spanned more than 20 years, Katt Williams is simply iconic. His brilliant humor and world-renowned stand-up ingenuity are what keep his tours selling out arena after arena. Katt brings the funny with his razor-sharp gift of gab, keepin' it all the way 100% while mixing real life with hilarious punchlines. Nobody does it better than Katt Williams. Nobody!
Tickets On Sale Now: Third Eye Blind Performing In SW Louisiana

90s rockers Third Eye Blind are coming to SWLA early next year and tickets are on sale now, so get yours before they sell out. The band was formed in San Francisco in 1993. 3be frontman Stephan Jenkins started his music career in a rap duo called Puck and Zen. They received enough interest from record labels that their song "I Wanna Be Your Friend" landed on the Beverly Hills 90210 soundtrack. They broke up soon afterward and Jenkins went on to form a rock group. They were courted by several different labels but signed with Elektra Records in 1996, and the rest is history.
Lake Charles’ Own Sean Ardoin & LSU Tiger Band Up For A Grammy!

Once again, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award. This will be the Zydeco star's 4th nomination, where Ardoin was previously nominated for two Grammy's in 2019 for the album 'Kreole Rock and Soul' and the song “Kick Rocks.” He also received a 2022 Grammy nod in the Best Regional Root Music Album category for 'Live In New Orleans!'
