90s rockers Third Eye Blind are coming to SWLA early next year and tickets are on sale now, so get yours before they sell out. The band was formed in San Francisco in 1993. 3be frontman Stephan Jenkins started his music career in a rap duo called Puck and Zen. They received enough interest from record labels that their song "I Wanna Be Your Friend" landed on the Beverly Hills 90210 soundtrack. They broke up soon afterward and Jenkins went on to form a rock group. They were courted by several different labels but signed with Elektra Records in 1996, and the rest is history.

KINDER, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO