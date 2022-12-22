Read full article on original website
[PHOTOS] “Light Up Lake Charles” Winner’s Christmas Lights
Get a closer look at the amazing Christmas Wonderland that our Light Up Lake Charles winner has created in his yard. Congratulations to Mr. Jack Richard of Lake Charles, he won $500 from Herc Rentals in Sulphur and 92.9 The Lake. I reached out to Mr. Jack this week so...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Fun Family Christmas Events This Week
There are tons of events happening this week that you and your family can enjoy in the Lake Area. From carriage rides, concerts, plays, live trivia game contests, and many more awesome events. There are so many ways to celebrate the season here in The Chuck with your family and friends.
City Of Lake Charles Opens Warming Station
The Calcasieu Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles announced that they will open a Warming Station for the homeless. As forecast, temperatures are dropping as an Artic Freeze is descending on the state over the next few days. Wednesday, city officials are alerting the public that there will be a place to get out of the frigid weather for anyone experiencing homelessness. Families with children or persons with special needs are to call 211 for assistance in obtaining shelter during the freezing event.
2023 Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Entertainment Lineup
The oldest and coldest festival in South Louisiana is coming back in 2023 for another big weekend of fun, music, food, and events. It's the 2023 Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival in Cameron Louisiana. The first event taking place for the festival is the Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Queen Contest,...
Your New Schedule For Trash Pickup For The Holiday’s In Lake Charles
The Christmas and New Year holidays are on their way, so many public entities will be closing to observe the holidays. Such is the case for the City Of Lake Charles. The City of Lake Charles will observe the Christmas Holiday on Monday, December 26, 2022, and the New Year’s Holiday on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Listener Poll: Where Is The Slowest Red Light In Lake Charles, Louisiana
We've all sat at a red light in Lake Charles for what seemed to be ages before we got a green light. But where are the worst offenders in town?. We held an impromptu Facebook poll to find out where our listeners believe the longest red lights in Lake Charles are located. You can still cast your vote at the bottom of this article.
Southwest, Louisiana 2023 Mardi Gras Events
Mardi Gras is a massive deal in Southwest Louisiana, so preparations are already underway for the 2023 festival season. Many scheduled events will take place before Fat Tuesday on February 21. Folks are fine-tuning their costumes and putting all the lavish decorations on their floats. Carnival excitement is already building...
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]
One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Freezing Temperatures Forecasted For Later This Week In Lake Charles And Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana residents will need to pay attention to the weather later this week as freezing temperatures will be widespread in our area. The National Weather Service is calling for some of the lowest temperatures we have seen all year here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Katt Williams: 2023 AND ME TOUR, Heads To Ford Park Arena
He has a career that's spanned more than 20 years, Katt Williams is simply iconic. His brilliant humor and world-renowned stand-up ingenuity are what keep his tours selling out arena after arena. Katt brings the funny with his razor-sharp gift of gab, keepin' it all the way 100% while mixing real life with hilarious punchlines. Nobody does it better than Katt Williams. Nobody!
Tickets On Sale Now: Third Eye Blind Performing In SW Louisiana
90s rockers Third Eye Blind are coming to SWLA early next year and tickets are on sale now, so get yours before they sell out. The band was formed in San Francisco in 1993. 3be frontman Stephan Jenkins started his music career in a rap duo called Puck and Zen. They received enough interest from record labels that their song "I Wanna Be Your Friend" landed on the Beverly Hills 90210 soundtrack. They broke up soon afterward and Jenkins went on to form a rock group. They were courted by several different labels but signed with Elektra Records in 1996, and the rest is history.
Lake Charles’ Own Sean Ardoin & LSU Tiger Band Up For A Grammy!
Once again, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award. This will be the Zydeco star's 4th nomination, where Ardoin was previously nominated for two Grammy's in 2019 for the album 'Kreole Rock and Soul' and the song “Kick Rocks.” He also received a 2022 Grammy nod in the Best Regional Root Music Album category for 'Live In New Orleans!'
